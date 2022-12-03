…Releases travel advisory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the planned All Progressive Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Campaign slated for today, 3rd December, 2022 at Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Old Onikan Stadium), Onikan, Lagos, the State Government has issued travel advisory to guide motorists through their movement around the venue of the event.

The advisory, which is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, stated that traffic will be restricted between Police Zonal Headquarters, Zone 2 and Onikan Roundabout, from 10.00am.

The Transport Commissioner therefore advise Motorists who intend to make use of Island Club road by Police Headquarters Zone 2, Onikan to make use of the following alternative routes;

Motorists from Victoria Island are urged to make use of Ozumba Mbadiwe road to Five Cowries Bridge (Falomo Bridge) to Alfred Rewane road to Osborne road to connect their desired destinations.

He also urged motoring public moving from Bonny Camp to access CMS/ Marina Bridge after Independence Bridge (Mekunwen Bridge) and loop it down towards Cathedral Church to link Lagos Island through Odunlami Street and connect their desired destinations, or use Force road beside Muson Centre to J.K Randle road Avenue (Race Course) to Water Board to old Broad Street to continue their journeys.

Alternatively, Oladeinde also said Motorists moving from King George V road to Awolowo road/JK Randle Avenue through Onikan Roundabout should make use of Turton Street to Lewis Street to Sandgrouse and proceed on their journeys, or use Moloney Street to Obalende and proceed to their desired destinations.

The Commissioner further advise motoring public moving from Awolowo road, Ikoyi to Onikan to make use of Falomo Roundabout to access Alfred Rewane road to Osborne road through Simpson to Sandgrouse and connect their desired destinations, or from Simpson interchange to Obalende to Moloney Street and proceed on their journeys.

He added that Motorists moving from JK Randle Avenue (Race Course) to Water Board can make use of either Old Defence road or Ganiyu Smith road to link Igbosere, Sandgrouse to connect Simpson Street and Third Mainland Bridge through Simpson Interchange for their desired destinations.

The Commissioner further enjoined party Members and others attending the Gubernatorial Campaign to make use of the Third Mainland Bridge and descend at Onikan exit to access designated car park or Alfred Rewane road through Falomo to Awolowo road to access the car park, or make use of Outer Marina through Force road to access the parking space.

He mentioned that the designated Free Car Park include; Multi-Layer Car Park on King George V road, TBS Oval Car Park, Old Defense Headquarters Parking Lot and other Parking Lots as directed by Officials.

The Oladeinde said that in order to cushion the inconvenience and reduce travel time, Security and Traffic Management Personnel will be deployed to all the strategic junctions and intersections to ensure safety and security of all road users as well as free flow of traffic within the perimeter of the campaign venue and alternative routes.

