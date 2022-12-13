By Efosa Taiwo

After Arise TV alleged that they received secret calls from top members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, campaign organization to sack its presenter, Rufai Oseni, reactions have continued to trail the call.

The station, however, in response, stated that it does not fire journalists because of their views.

It noted that it allows its editors ‘the freedom to air their opinions unfettered and have created The Office of the Ombudsman to take any complaints and discipline any abuse of office by any of our staff members.’

In reaction, Nigerians have expressed shock that the APC could call for the sack of a journalist, wondering what their presidential candidate would do if he eventually becomes president.

@BarrTailorson; Have you heard of Tinubu asking Arise TV to sack Rufai Oseni?

Does any evil exist outside this man?

Such lowest of the lows.

@Dreyinker: Bola Tinubu asked the owner of Arise TV to sack Rufai Oseni.

The Audacity!

@Evolistic: Those calling for the management of Arise TV to sack some of their staff ( Rufai Oseni )in my mind are the haters of truth. Evil men benefitting from an evil system will always want it to remain. Dem no go sack anybody for revealing the truth to Nigerians. Those calling for the management of Arise TV to sack some of their staff ( Rufai Oseni )in my mind are the haters of truth. Evil men benefitting from an evil system will always want it to remain. Dem no go sack anybody for revealing the truth to Nigerians.— Evolistic Tendency (@EvolisticT) December 12, 2022

@Ebuka_p; Tinubu is already attacking free speech. Imagine what will happen if Tinubu wins. He will close down Arise TV and any other news media that isn’t singing his praise. Tinubu wants Arise to sack Oseni Rufai for speaking the truth. Nigerians be warned. Tinubu is already attacking free speech. Imagine what will happen if Tinubu wins. He will close down Arise TV and any other news media that isn't singing his praise. Tinubu wants Arise to sack Oseni Rufai for speaking the truth. Nigerians be warned.



December 12, 2022

Those that heard the gist flying around that the APC goons are secretly demanding for the sack of Rufai Oseni. but still want to vote for them only want to usher in tyranny into Nigeria.