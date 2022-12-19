Chief Dave Dare Maiyegun, a staunch political leader and front-line member of the late Prince Abubakar Audu’s political family, has reacted to the faceless body from Kogi West accusing Rt. Hon James Faleke of anti-party activities.

Chief Dave Mayegun reacted to the allegation against Faleke in a statement on Tuesday while granting an interview to newsmen in Lokoja after inspecting the multi Million Naira Tinubu/ Shettima Presidential Campaign edifice put up by Hon. Leke Abejide, the Convener and National Coordinator of the Asiwaju Confluence Campaign Organization (ACCO2023).

The chief described the faceless group as “jobless, and mischief makers who are seeking unnecessary attention from the public”.

He further described Chief Faleke as “an astute politician with very versed experience as a former chairman and a third term member of the House of Representatives representing Ikeja Federal Constituency Lagos”.

Chief Faleke is a bridge builder and trusted ally of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who he stood all out for before, during, and after the presidential primaries where his Tinubu Support Group (TSG) featured prominently in ensuring Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s victory at the primaries and he even showed more commitment in the General Elections as the secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), he added.

“Faleke is committed to the APC, not cheap propaganda and blackmail by some faceless miscreants and mischief makers.

“If the so-called writers and sponsors from Kogi West are scared and complaining of Faleke influencing their elections in Kogi West, it shows they are not on ground and needs to put their house in order.

“How can somebody from Ikeja Federal Constituency in Lagos determine the outcome of your elections in Kogi West?

“No cheap propaganda can distract the secretary of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential campaign council, Hon. James Faleke off from his determination to deliver Nigeria’s vote for the All Progressive Congress, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu,” he said.

He added that, contrary to the rumour that Faleke is supporting other party candidates in Kogi West Senatorial district, the Lagos politician is committed to the 2023 Presidential project of Tinubu and all other APC candidates within and outside the State rather than cheap propaganda.

“The so-called anti-party only exists in the writer’s imagination and that of their sponsors.

“It is pertinent to state that if there is any anti-party or would be, Faleke cannot be a party to such distraction,” he opined.

Chief Mayegun who is the Director General Asiwaju Confluence Campaign Organisation (ACCO2023) equally described his principal, Elder Leke Abejide, as a man who holds Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in very high esteem and often described him as his political father and mentor.

He commended Elder Leke for setting up a very robust grassroots Political structure, ACCO2023, which will be formally launched and Commissioned in a few days.

He further stated that what Elder Leke has established for the Asiwaju/Shettima project is unprecedented and none of the so-called faceless writers and their sponsors can match Leke in support and contribution to his mentor Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He described Elder Leke and Chief Faleke as brothers who believe in the leadership of Senator Bola Tinubu to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria just as he did in Lagos, adding that “today Lagos is far ahead of all States in Nigeria”.

“Let me use this medium to warn such fifth columnists that Faleke is an excellent politician who has always projected the goals of the APC beyond personal interests and will do everything for the growth of the party,” he said.

On the issue of Leke Abejide, presence at the Kogi West meeting, he said, “the same man declared openly for Asiwaju before primary at the national assembly engagement with House of Representative members before primaries.

“He restated this fact at the meeting that he is a product of Asiwaju and even though his party has a presidential candidate he will still support Tinubu.

“Arch Salman who was mentioned was never part of the said meeting, so it is wrong for anyone to now say Faleke is supporting other candidates against APC.”

Chief Maiyegun further urged the people of Kogi West to unite and vote massively for Tinubu/Shettima come 2023.