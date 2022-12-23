.

.Releases travel advisory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to shut the Second Rainbow Bus stop, along Apapa/Oworonshoki Expressway to traffic from tomorrow, December 24, 2022, to January 5, 2023.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde who announced this on Friday, at Alausa Ikeja, said the closure has become necessary to allow the launching of beams at the Second Rainbow Bus stop necessitated this diversion to prevent vehicular interference and ensure the safety of motorists.

Oladeinde, therefore, urged motorists along Apapa bound lane from Cele Bus stop heading inwards Mile 2 axis to utilize the Festac link road at Second Rainbow and make a left turn, after which they are to follow traffic signs to continue their journeys.

Also, motorists on the Oshodi bound lane towards Cele Bus Stop should are advised to make a right turn at the Second Rainbow bus stop and proceed to their desired destinations.

Oladeinde further assured that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, will be deployed along the axis to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

He stated that diversion signs have also been placed along the affected corridor to guide and minimize inconveniences for motorists.

The commissioner wished residents peaceful yuletide celebrations and assured that the current administration will deliver on its promises to the citizenry.