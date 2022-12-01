By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

ANTI-CORRUPTION crusaders in the country have expressed worries over the funding of relevant anti-corruption agencies, saying attention being given to bodies saddled with championing the fight against corruption was not encouraging to carry out their functions.

But the stakeholders in the fight against corruption hailed Ekiti, Edo and Plateau states offices of Bureau of Public Procurement for not only showing the capacities to reform the nation’s public procurement process but also championing anti-corruption initiatives.

The concerned organisations and individuals spoke variously yesterday in Abuja,at the

opening ceremony of the Anti-Corruption Innovation Project, in partnership with the Accountability Lab Nigeria and Open Contracting Partnership of Ekiti, Edo and Plateau States Bureau of Public Procurement.

Speaking at the event, the United Nations Development Programme,UNDP, tasked the federal and state governments to improve on its contract procurement policies in order to prevent leakages.

The UNDP’s Social Innovator of SDG-16, Governance, Peace and Security,GPS, Adewole Oke, said Ekiti,Edo and Plateau states have so far shown the willingness to reform public procurement and champion the anti-corruption initiatives.

“Through a tailored consortium between UNDP, Accountability Lab, Open Contracting Partnership, Ekiti, Edo and Plateau states Bureau of Public Procurement, the Anti-Corruption Project is ensuring improved government procurement data.

“Also public access by promoting efficient, transparent and inclusive delivery of better value for money, public service, improved monitoring and oversight of anti-corruption agencies, through the development of red flag monitoring and business intelligence tools for risk detection, and identifying gaps within the procurement data.

“These three states have demonstrated the willingness to reform public procurement and champion the anti-corruption initiatives,”he said.

According to him,accountability and transparency combined as a foundation to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal,SDG 16 which he explained, seeks to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provides access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.

He said,“UNDP will continue to support the Anti-Corruption Project to achieve its goals, as well as accomplish and sustain inclusive, transparent and credible civic engagement around enhanced service delivery for a peaceful and cohesive society.”

The Programme Manager for Africa Open Contracting Partnership, Andidiong Okon, while also speaking, enjoined government to employ capable hands to take care of procurement areas.

He lamented that, “There is inadequate funding for procurement agencies and some of them do not have the capacity.”

Regretting that,”In Plateau State, there are only about 14 people in the team carrying out procurement work”,he noted that,” Capacity is one of the challenges in the identified states.

