By Gabriel Olawale

Clina-Lancet Laboratories has identified health financing as one of the critical means of attaining Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria.

Speaking on the sideline of a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme put together by Clina-Lancet Laboratories to tackle some of the inherent challenges on health financing, Managing Director of Clina Lancet Laboratories, Dr. Olayemi Dawodu said that the means through which a country finances its healthcare system is critical to reaching universal health coverage.

Olayemi who is an Anatomic pathologist, regretted that about 70 percent of patients in Nigeria access healthcare through out of pocket payment, “No Country can achieve universal healthcare coverage through out of pocket systems. So the government and private sector need to strategize on how to ensure that people embrace health insurance.

“We know that most of the patients in Nigeria, about 70 percent of them pay out of pocket. But putting initiatives in place like health insurance where we have donors and governments focusing on basic health care funds to help citizens have access to quality healthcare at the appropriate time will be helpful.”

“So asides from the budgetary allocations, these are areas that we can now see that government and the private sector are trying to synergize and help to ensure that the citizen is able to afford healthcare.”

The event themed ‘Healthcare Diversification in a Developing Economy’ was also used to mark the 10th year anniversary of Clina Lancet Laboratories in Nigeria.

At the occasion, Business Development Manager/Healthcare Investment Advisory, Temitope Ambrose said professionals have called for more efficient systems and ways to ensure standardization in the laboratory science space.

“There are a lot of health enthusiasts that do not have access to the right funding, thereby not being able to set up a standard laboratory as they would like. Not being able to use the kind of technology or modern equipment that is necessary for a startup healthcare organization. However over the years in the medical laboratory, there has been improvement and entrance.”

Clina-Lancet National Laboratory Manager, Dr Aliu Israel said the ISO15189 2022 version gives in for additional provision for capturing quality health standards.

“For the laboratory, what we expected is the ISO15189 on 2012 version, two days ago the 2022 version was published, so it gives I for additional provision for the capturing of quality standard. So when you understand the quality, you begin to evaluate and implement as this is key to achieving desired results.

Another challenge is the brain drain that is currently going on in the country, a lot of our experts which we have trained are relocating.

Clina-Lancet Laboratories is part of an internationally accredited pathology laboratory, the Lancet Group of Laboratories providing high-quality pathology services to the medical and allied sectors, including occupational health in over 14 African countries at present. Clina-Lancet operates ethically, efficiently and effectively, enabling them to provide these services at competitive rates.