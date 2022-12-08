The Chief Executive Officer CEO of Ify Autos, Anie Ifeoma Amalonye, has made good on the promise she made not-so-distant time ago to expand her commitment to the plight of orphans, widows and the underprivileged in Nigeria.



According to her, in the world we currently live in, it is quite much easier than ever before to be narcissistic, as a lot of things of life call for attention simultaneously.

But the Ify Autos Chief Executive Officer has again demonstrated that she is a different breed, a human being with an extraordinary heart.



Recently, the amazon running Ify Autos,, which deals in the sales and importation of automobiles into Nigeria, visited the Ika Diocesan Orphanage and Motherless Babies’ Home/ Charity Foundation Headquarters, operated by the Anglican Communion at No 1, Oriahi Street, Boji-Boji, Agbor, in Delta State, South-south part of the country, to donate food items.



The essential food items donate by the delectable owner of Ify Autos

d to the orphanage include a bag of rice, food drinks, cartons of noodles and other essential family needs. At a time business establishments are cutting cost and shedding staff, it was an act of fulfilling the vow she made to increase her regular charitable outreaches to the needy in the society, prevailing circumstances notwithstanding.



Anie Ifeoma Amalonye deserves all the applause and accolades she might be getting for her philanthropic works.The entreprenuer ensured that though she resides in Canada, the poor and homeless in Nigeria would not lack food on their table, particularly with the yuletide season fastly approaching.



In an interactive session with journalists, the founder of Ify Autos said that she has been into philantropy long before she went into business.



“I have always been actively involve in supporting widows,orphans ,less privileged in the society even before the inception of ifyautos and I have continued in that light and hope to Increase the quota as ifyautos expands because I believe is my social responsibility in giving back to the society,” she said.



Revealing her background and speaking on her business, Anie Amalonye disclosed that she has been business-inclined since her days in the University. The Ify Auto Chief Executive Officer attended the popular Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, for her first degree and, later her masters in International Relationals and Diplomacy.



“My mother as a civil servant was very industrious and I was very helpful as a child in the series of business ventures she embarked on at that time and that didn’t stop because even in my university days I combined study with business as an undergraduate and didn’t rely much on my parents.



“I love entrepreneurship I will always be an entrepreneur regardless of where I find myself in society”, Ify Autos CEO explained

