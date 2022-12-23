By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Inter-Milan shot-stopper, Andre Onana has announced his retirement from the Cameroonian national team after his fallout with coach Rigobert song during the World Cup.

The Indomitable Lions didn’t make it out of the Group stage even with their late winner against Brazil in Group G.

The Lions conceded three goals without Onana, while he was between the sticks he only conceded one from his fellow Cameroonian native, Breel Embolo.

The fallout between the Cameroonian legend and the keeper was over Onana’s style of goalkeeping.

The 26-year-old back at club level comes out more and plays like an 11th man for the team which gives him more touches on the ball.

Rigobert demanded that Onana plays a more traditional keeping which means he comes out less, but Onana refuses to change his style of play.

Taking to his social media pages, Onana said: “After endless hours of training, endless trips and a lot perseverance, I can proudly say that I have fulfilled my great dream.

“But every story, however beautiful it may be, has to end. And my story with the Cameroonian national team has come to an end.

“Players come and go, names are fleeting, but Cameroon comes before any person or player.

“Cameroon remains eternal and so does my love for the national team and for our people who have always supported us…

“My feeling will never change. My Cameroonian heart will continue to beat and wherever I go I will always fight to lift the flag of Cameroon as high as possible.”

Onana flew home after only appearing in the Indomitable Lions opening clash against Switzerland.