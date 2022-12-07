By Adesina Wahab

THE Vice Chancellor, Anchor University, Ipaja, Lagos, Prof. Samuel Bandele, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to honour all agreements it entered into with all staff unions in the sector, saying it will ensure stability in the public university sector.

Bandele spoke while briefing the press on activities lined up for the second and third convocation ceremonies of the institution.

He said: “I have experienced the public and private university systems and I know that the main difference is about ownership. The government, which owns the public universities has a huge resource base to draw from. But what keeps rocking the boat there is the issue of not honouring agreements.

“Honouring agreements is critical to maintaining peace and harmony in the sector. At Anchor University, which is a faith-based university, we have the uniqueness that is based on our core values of character, competence and courage.”