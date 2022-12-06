By Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has terminated a road contract in Aguata local government area of the state over alleged poor job by the contractor.

During an unscheduled visit to the construction site, Soludo observed that the company lacked the capacity to deliver the job.

Directing the contractor to remove his equipment from the site immediately, Soludo, who was visibly angry said: “I just called the Commissioner for Works and I have told him that this contract has been terminated.

“See what you are doing. I have terminated the contract, and you are supposed to return the money you were paid.

“We gave you this contract on the basis that you are an indigenous company, but see what you are doing. This is what we see. You blocked the entire highway and nobody can pass. Now that I am going to my hometown, how do I go?

“For months, you blocked the road, even for people to pass through.

“This job was supposed to have been finished in October, and that was the contract you were given.

“Other companies that were given contracts like you have all delivered.”

Despite explanations by the contractor that the road had peculiarities, the governor told him that there are other roads with more difficult terrain and the contractors had delivered.

He added: “I have terminated the contract and there is nothing you can tell me about it. Remove all your equipment from this place and move out because another contractor is coming to take over the job.

“If you continue, it is at your own risk because we are not paying you a dime. Instead, we are asking for a refund.”