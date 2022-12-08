…as IGP laments low enlistment from S/South

The Interm Administrator of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Ndiomu (retd),has asked the police to recruit former agitators in the Niger Delta.

Ndiomu made the request on Tuesday when he paid a visit to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, in Abuja.

A statement by Special Adviser to PAP boss, Thomas Peretu, quoted Ndiomu as saying the programme has trained a lot of ex-agitators and youths who could fit into the police.

Ndiomu thanked the IGP for providing security services at its offices and facilities in Abuja and across the Niger Delta region.

On his part, the IGP was quoted as saying there has been a low number of recruits from people of the region.

“The quota of the south-south region was rarely filled despite efforts to encourage the enlistment of young men from the region,” the IGP reportedly said.

“The police have put in place structures for better emoluments and career advancement.

The police will assist the PAP in the area of criminal investigation when such cases are brought to its attention. Infractions in the agency must not be swept under the carpet.”

Baba added that the police would work to ensure that there are no criminal activities in the region.