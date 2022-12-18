.

…targets transparency, accountability

By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Editor

When President Umar Yar’Adua proclaimed the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, in 2009, the reintegration of ex-Niger Delta agitators was one of the cardinal objectives.

The significance of re-establishing the former militants was underscored in his speech announcing the amnesty deal.

The President had highlighted that” many of the militants are able-bodied youths whose energies could be harnessed for the development of the Niger Delta and the nation at large.”

This realisation ensured that PAP was designed to demobilise, train and importantly, integrate the militants to contribute to the overall growth of the nation.

Framers of the programme specifically conceived and envisaged a special purpose vehicle that would disengage beneficiaries after undergoing the three phases of the scheme.

The information available to Sunday Vanguard suggests that many have been trained and reintegrated, but an official figure on that could not be established at press time.

Disengagement

Accordingly, disengagement after training, empowerment and engagement should have been the case at PAP, but the reverse was learned to be the case.

The number, 30,000, of ex-fighters, who were captured at the inception of PAP in Cross Rivers State was found to be on the rise 13 years after.

As of last October, what was on the ground was a situation where multiple names existed on PAP’s database.

Newly appointed Interim Coordinator of PAP, Major-General Barry Ndiomu ,retd, who made the revelation, explained that it was a situation whereby an individual was collecting stipends meant for 10 to 33 persons monthly.

Leadership

From inception of the programme, each leader of PAP had claimed to have reintegrated some of the ex-fighters after undergoing various vocational training and completing higher education studies.

But if the latest findings at PAP are anything to go by, reintegration remains a challenge.

As discovered by the new leadership, the system only succeeded in sustaining the beneficiaries with stipends but failed to successfully establish them in society.

Only recently, Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State hinted that more needed to be done in achieving PAP’s mandate.

He said:” I will like to look more at the issue of reintegration. The reintegration is more like a continuous process of building human capacity and for you to continue to build human capacity, amnesty programme must be on.”

Disengagement after training, empowerment and engagement should have been the case as contained in PAP’s mandate, reverse appears to be the case.

In fact, the new helmsman didn’t hesitate in crying out over the bloated list of ex-agitators he inherited. Majority on the list were said to have completed their programme and as such ought to have been delisted.

Died

Ndiomu , who made the revelation, explained that it was a situation whereby an individual was collecting the stipends meant for 10 to 33 persons every month.

He said some beneficiaries who had undergone training and empowerment were found on the database receiving stipends instead of exiting from the programme.

In addition, some delegates on the bulk payment scheme are equally collecting the monthly stipends besides other forms of fraud in the system.

Ndiomu explained the situation thus:”Now when I took over office, they still had the 30,000 intact, based on our records. But you will agree with me that that is not realistic, what that means is that nobody died, nobody graduated from the university and got gainful employment and so I decided to investigate.

“But strangely in the course of investigating, if we could justify that of the bulk payment programme of the ex-militant leaders, we now found individuals with single BVN having multiple payments into their accounts with a single BVN, so which means a single BVN receiving 33 stipend payments of N65,000 monthly. We want to understand exactly why an individual had 33 stipend payments into his account.”

Apart from this, upon assumption of office, the new helmsman, among others, discovered alleged fraud in the scholarships offered by PAP.

Slots meant for Niger Delta indigenes were said to have been sold to outsiders, thereby depriving natives of the educational grant provided in the programme.

The findings were the outcome of a verification exercise embarked upon by the new leadership.

Sunday Vanguard had reported how various stakeholders in the region called on Ndiomu to carry out the exercise to ascertain the genuine 30,000 ex-agitators that were captured as beneficiaries.

Transparency

Apart from leaving Niger Deltans and non-natives concerned, the result of the verification has continued to attract support for ongoing efforts at enthroning transparency in the system.

Instructively, Ndiomu’s discovery of irregularities embedded in the system wasn’t in isolation.

In 2020, NexTier Security, Peace and Development, SPD, report on the Assessment of PAP, observed that: “Like most bureaucratic institutions in the country, PAP suffers from lack of transparency, consistency, and effective management of resources.”

It stated that in 2017, the amnesty budget almost tripled, with an additional N30 billion released and an extra N5 billion reportedly added at a later date. It said the annual budget of the scheme was N20 billion until 2016.

The body said PAP was being “marred by corruption, nepotism, prebendal and patrimonial acts.”

Waste

As of October 2020, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, said N712 billion was “wasted” by PAP.

“ A lot of things happen to catapult the whole programme into other issues that originally were not intended.

“The predatory instincts of certain individuals came into the fore and the programme was turned upside down and as a result of this like, the administrator has just said, there was a lot of corruption, waste, the mismanagement within this period, N712 billion was wasted unaccounted for and this is due to so many issues, including corruption,” Monguno explained.

As a result of the situation, past leaders were accused of not meeting their obligations and commitments to contractors and students among others. Findings in that regard showed that long before now, the scheme was struggling to fulfil some of its financial objectives despite huge budgetary allocations.

A UK-registered charity, SDN, had, in 2021, said: “Until 2016, the PAP’s annual budget was NGN20 billion, but in the last five years it has been allocated NGN65 billion (GBP£146 million or USD$180.5 million), making it one of the Nigerian government’s largest line-item expenditures.

“Exactly how these funds are budgeted and spent remains a mystery, as neither the budget ministry nor PAP publishes even a basic breakdown.”

But as of September 2022 when the current leadership came on board, PAP had a reported debt profile of over N90 billion.

Given the startling discoveries, many desire to know if past leaders of PAP turned a blind eye to the happenings.

The question was reinforced by the fact that it took the new leadership only a short period to discover the entrenched irregularities in the scheme.

Employment

Sunday Vanguard recalls that as part of efforts at ensuring integration as envisaged by PAP’s mandate, the federal government had, in 2017, directed that 350 best graduates of the programme be given employment.

Up until recently, the move that was reportedly facilitated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yielded no result.

In fact, observers believe that had steps been taken in that regard, some ex-agitators who remained on PAP’s database may have been gainfully employed.

However, the narrative is changing following moves by Ndiomu at ensuring that trained former militants are employed by Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

The PAP head had, a few weeks ago, paid a courtesy visit to the Head of Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan to inform her that an earlier presidential directive to employ 350 ex-agitators who performed credibly well in their various institutions, especially those who made first-class degrees has not been fulfilled.

Interestingly, the visit wasn’t without prospects as the HOS pledged to implement the directive, leaving stakeholders hopeful.

Yemi-Esan said:”We can accommodate them (ex-militants). It will be a pleasure that we do that because even in the civil service, people from that region (South-South) are very rare in the federal civil service. Recently, I looked at the list of how many civil servants we have per state and clearly, the South-South was not well represented.

Memo

“We must be able to support you to achieve great success in the Presidential Amnesty Programme. I need to say that we are here to give you all the assistance that you need from us; it is just a phone call. Even things that you think might be outside the purview of this office because it is important for me to see that you succeed in that position, so we will do everything to support you.

“We will look at our document. This is a memo that was written to the ministry of budget and national planning. So we will look at it again and see if the committee was set up and where the committee is and what happened.”

The retired general also had similar engagements with the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Alkali Usman, who assured him that the police force is ready to partner PAP in the recruitment of officers, especially at the grassroots.

Gen. Ndiomu had said the scheme has trained a lot of youths from the Niger Delta region who would fit into the manpower needs of the Police.

He, Ndiomu, had also visited the leadership of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corp to seek employment for trained ex-agitators.

Trouble

Owing to the actions so far taken by the Ndiomu-led team, there seems to be a glimmer of hope among stakeholders that PAP may eventually reintegrate ex-militants.

Already, various stakeholders including ex-militant leaders across the zone are in support of moves at steadying the scheme.

Speaking to Sunday Vanguard, an ex-militant leader, ‘’Gen’’ Dogood Godswill, warned against any attempt at distracting Ndiomu, saying the PAP boss’ appointment saved the region.

He said: “What those opposing the policies at the Amnesty Office do not know is that Ndiomu is their saviour. If not that the federal government had seen his sense of purpose, PAP would have been a forgone issue. And the result of that wouldn’t have been favourable to the nation. This man exposed the fraud in the scheme and made Nigerians know that amnesty is not a concluded job yet. He needs the support of all lovers of peace and growth in the Niger Delta.’’

On his part, Founder of Freedom Fighters Forum, Mr. Iginiwari Highman, said: “I do not doubt that this man would deliver on the mandate given by President Yar’Adua. Before his appointment, we spoke severally that amnesty was being used to impoverish Niger Delta by a few people. But we were ignored and dismissed as noisemakers and trouble makers. Today, the country agrees with us because of the drastic steps being taken by Ndiomu. He should continue on the path and be cautious of derailing.’’