Ex Agitators of the Presidential Amnesty Programme ,PAP, who were sent on training to Krisdera Agro Allied Farm Limited in Omoku Rivers State, have demanded a minimum of N15 million each from the PAP Office to enable them set up mechanized farms.

They explained that the demand is line with the reintegration policy of PAP.

In an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari and General Barry Ndiomu ,retd, interim administrator of PAP titled: Urgent Need to Save Our Souls, they described their demand as necessary.

The statement was signed by Orughani Godswill Ethoza, Mormos Wilberforce, Omoko Vincent, Godwin London, lfeanyi Chukwu Nwabunor and Nzeka lfeanyi.

The statement reads:”We, the PAP delegates of Krisdera Agro-Allied Farm Limited Omoku Rivers State, humbly write President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential Amnesty Program ( PAP) office under the leadership of the Interim Administrator of Maj. Gen Barry Ndiomu (retd) to convey our sincere appreciation to the PAP offíce for sending us to Krisdera Agro-Allied farm limited for Training in Mechanized Farming under Cassava cultivation and processing module.

“We also want this media briefing to serve as a reminder notice to the PAP offíce in particular that we have undergone the training but now waiting for Major General Barry Ndiomu to release N15 million for each of us to kick-start our own mechanized cassava cultivation and processing as encapsulated in the training details.

“PAP office should consider a good and reasonable amount of money, ranging from Ten (10) to Fifteen (15) Million Naira and above for each delegate because the establishment of a mechanized farm will require an individual to either purchase several plots of land or lease plots of land, hiring of tractors, hiring of man power, purchasing of fertilizers and other chemicals for better cassava cultivation and processing.

“We are aware that each delegate is entitled to a minimum of N10 million for empowerment after training.

“We wish to appeal to the PAP office to look into this critically as doing so will help us. If we are all able to establish our farms in our various communities, it will boost food security. It will also reduce food scarcity in the Niger Delta region.

“We strongly assert that after spending N3.2million naira only to train each PAP delegate on mechanized farming in cassava cultivation, it is unfair for the PAP office to think of empowering us with N750,000 only.

“Amnesty office sent officials to our training centers to tell us that they want to empower us with N750.000.00 only. They said after the empowerment, our names will be delisted from the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

” The above information from the PAP office to us to say the least is indeed provocative, annoying, barbaric and counter productive.

“This retrogressive idea to hold back the much needed funding of our farm projects will increase the rate of insecurity in the Niger Delta region and Nigeria at large.

“We are constrained to send this save our soul message to President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Umana, PANDEF, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, and Amnesty International.”