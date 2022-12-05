A Nigerian-based nonprofit organisation, STEMi Makers of Africa, has been selected as one of the impactful and scalable innovations in education by HundrED and will be featured in the HundrED 2023 Global Collection.

STEMi Makers − founded in 2018 by social entrepreneur and girl-child advocate, Amanda Obidike − is a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education platform that caters to the basic tech education needs of underprivileged girls and young women in Nigeria and in some other African countries.

STEMi Makers made the shortlist of 173 innovations from about 3480 applicants that were reviewed by academics, educators, innovators, students, and leaders from 113 countries.

Furthermore, after a review of the shortlist by the HundrED research team, STEMi Makers was among the final 100 innovations selected based on impact and scale.

The Executive Director and Co-founder of HundrED, Lasse Leponiemi, stressed that education innovations are playing a key role in education system transformation and that they are excited to see that many innovations highlighted in their 2022 Hall of Fame and in their Global Collections have visibility.

“The 100 innovations selected for this year’s global collection are impacting the lives of over 95 million students worldwide,” a statement from the organisation’s website reads. “The collection highlights the important role of teachers in education innovation; the continued need for students to develop 21st-century skills; an increasing focus on student wellbeing and mental health; and equity in education.”

According to HundrED, STEMi Makers of Africa was accorded the following statement for impacting over 12,000 children and young people: “If current trends continue, by 2050 some one-third of Africa’s one billion young people will lack basic proficiency in math, reading, and other subjects. This project trains educators to adopt new skills and knowledge that will strengthen competencies, particularly in STEM, digital literacy, and future-focused skills, for students to effectively transition from education to employment.”

Reacting to the award, Obidike said she was thrilled to be recognised by HundrED − a mission-driven organisation, transforming education through impactful and scalable innovations.

“We are committed to providing people with access to resources and skills that make them more employable and ready to meet the current labour demand,” she said. “With our focus on practice and innovation, our beneficiaries get to learn from the project and inquiry-based platforms.”

Obidike added that, at STEMi Makers, they look forward to re-launching their STEMi Integration training for educators and expanding their reach across sub-Saharan Africa by providing adaptable learning resources in classrooms and supporting educators with transdisciplinary pedagogic approaches for better student learning outcomes.

“Our community hopes to exceed expectations in 2023,” she said. “And we also expect that STEM literacy will prepare future citizens to collaborate with interdisciplinary groups to address complex issues through an integrated STEM approach.”

According to HundrED, some of the benefits associated with winning the award are international recognition and the amplification of the awardees’ success stories.

This includes the awardees’ innovations being available on their website as part of the 2023 Global Collection and the promotion of the innovations’ accomplishments for one year.

The organisation also added that they will be launching a campaign that will feature all of the selected innovators from the Global Collection.

“We are working on a few new offerings that we will be sharing in the new year. This includes a new project made for you in collaboration with Project FUEL that focuses on innovator wellbeing,” a statement from HundrED reads. “We will connect with you when anything relevant comes up.”