By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has on Friday, bagged an award as the logistics man of the year – awarded by the Perfect Tom George, PTG.

Addressing newsmen at the 2022 logistics award, Director of Awards, PTG Logistics, Tonye Tom George, said Amaechi got the award because he had achieved giant strides in the logistics industry.

This was as he decried the unsung achievements of men and women who had put in the work and transformed the logistics industry, saying that they were underappreciated and needed more encomiums.

He said, “After been nominated by individuals in the logistics industry, they looked at their legacies and what they’ve achieved. Thereafter, they chose the best for this year. The award is to encourage them to do better.

“Like the logistics man of the year that went to former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, was awarded for what he did as Minister in railway and logistics sector, he tried his best, that’s why he got the award which is the highest category of our award.

“This idea came as a result of what the logistics industry is doing in the nation, the impact it’s making in this country and how this industry has never been appreciated by people.

“So we decided that let’s go into event logistics where we can appreciate these people. So we bring together builders, developers and practitioners in the logistics industry under one roof, where we discuss challenges that affect the logistics industry and the nation.

“Apart from discussing the challenges, we look at how we can proffer solution to how Nigerian logistics industry can be the best in the world.

“The government can encourage the logistics industry, and provide more funding for the Ministry of Transportation, to see how they can have a levelling ground for all those in the logistics industry to perform effectively.”

The awardees were, “Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Engr. Muazu Jaji Sambo, Prince Ademola A. Adegoroye, Mohammed Bello-Koko, Dr. Magdalene Ajan, Hon. Onari Brown, Princess (Dr.) Vicky Haastrup, Ms. Adenrele Susannah Adesina.

Others were, Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, Dr. Eruani Azibapu Godbless.Cfr, Dakuku Peterside, High Chief Henry Biterefie Micah, Chairman, Ingo Nigeria Limited, Ascanio Russo, Chiet Hondarr Tard Dafolabi, Hon (Dr) Victor Tulutu Briggs, Dr. George Moghalu, Ismail Adekola Yusuf, Barr. (Mrs) Mfon Usoro.

Denrick Moos, Fubara Awanta, Chief Akin Ricketts, Kenneth Etete, Rt. Hon. Asita, Mr. Fidet Okhiria, Chief Dr. Innocent L. Chukwuma, Dr. Anna Brambaifa, Dr. Bayero Salih-Farah, Maher Jarmakani, Mark Walsh,P. Luigi Carrodanotobi Afolabi.

RELATED NEWS