By Ayo Onikoyi

Africa Film Academy, the organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, has unveiled plans and activities ahead of the 19th edition. The plans and activities were made known to members of the media in a media parley that was held at the Radisson Hotel in GRA, IKeja, Lagos on Thursday, December 1st. The organisers also announced a call for entry ahead of the 2023 edition of the AMAAs.

According to Anyiam-Osigwe, the Founder of the award, the early call for entry is to enable more film practitioners across Africa and the diaspora to submit and participate in the 19th edition.

She said, “This is an avenue to officially rest the 18th edition of the AMAAs under the supervision of the Africa Film Academy and begin the journey to 2023. We are currently calling for entries in all categories and this will last till March 2023.”

Continuing, she said, “We are now accepting submissions for the 19th Africa Movie Academy Awards. The Africa Film Academy invites filmmakers to submit their feature, short, animation, and documentary work for consideration in nearly 30 film categories of the awards.”

Anyiam-Osigwe further reiterated that AMAA is not a popularity contest form of award ceremony but a professional contest that rewards professionalism across Africa.

On his part, the awards show producer, Kingsley James reiterated that the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will return as the host for the 19th edition of the AMAAs while other activities that include human capacity building by the AFA, jury’s session, nomination unveil, and one week-long festivities that will herald the 2023 edition will be unchanged.

The event had in attendance, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, founder and president of AMAA, Kingsley James, Chief Operating Officer of AMAA, and Dr. Shaibu Husseni, head of AMAA’s College of Screeners.