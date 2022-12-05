By Henry Ojelu

Medview Airline has condemned the Monday morning invasion and sealing of its properties located at Olowu, Ikeja, and Lekki Lagos State by a team of policemen under the guise of executing a court order to take possession of the properties.

When contacted the Managing Director of the airline stated that his company is currently engaged in a dispute with one of the commercial banks, over an alleged N4 billion debt and that his lawyer had served the bank with a pre-action protocol notice.

He noted that the notice was served on the Bank when it refused to release its documents after the sale of its Aircraft to offset the loan and that it is unaware of any suit filed by the Bank not to talk of any court order giving the bank right to seal its properties.

Counsel to the airline, Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN, condemned the invasion and said that he had read a copy of the ex-parte order made by Hon Justice Lawal Akapo in Suit No. ID/6251/GCMW/22 delivered on 22/11/22 and that it does not include possession or sealing of the properties.

“What the court granted was for a preservation of the airline’s assets, from sale or other alienation pending compliance with the pre-action protocol procedure by the Bank who is yet to file an action in respect of the alleged debt.”

“We are amazed at today’s early morning invasion and sealing of our client’s properties located at Ikeja and Lekki Lagos by Ex-parte orders in respect of an alleged debt which the court is yet to determine the validity having regard to the denial of such liability by the Airline after the sale of its Aircraft by the Bank

“We have held meetings with the bank officials and exchanged correspondence on amicable resolution of any outstanding debt and for the parties to resume normal banking relationship”

“So it came to us as a rude shock this morning when policemen invaded our client’s properties in Ikeja and Lekki chased everyone away and sealed the properties as if the final judgement had been awarded in favour of the Bank on the alleged debt

“We are taking appropriate steps to seek justice and remedy for our clients by due process of law.