By Evelyn Usman and Ikechukwu Nnochiri

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Maitama, Thursday, remanded an official and an associate of the Kogi State government in prison custody, over alleged involvement in a N10 billion fraud, pending the fulfillment of their bail conditions.

They were accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of fraudulently withdrawing N10, 270,556,800, from the Kogi State treasury which was allegedly delivered to a Bureau de Change operator, in Abuja to keep or change to foreign currencies for personal gains.

But in a sharp reaction, the Kogi State Government, described the allegation of money laundering leveled against it as a ‘sustenance of the persecution of the government by the Abdulrasheed Bawa-led EFCC, maintaining that no money was laundered.

The duo (names withheld) were remanded upon arraignment alongside a fleeing accomplice on a 10-count charge of misappropriation and money laundering

One of the charges reads: “That you,(names withheld) between January and December, 2021, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court procured RABIU USMAN TAFADA to take possession of the total sum of N5,865,756,800 (Five Billion, Eight Hundred and Sixty Five Million, Seven Hundred and Fifty Six Thousand, Eight Hundred Naira), which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of unlawful activity to wit: criminal misappropriation from the treasury of Kogi State and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 18 (c), 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act”.

Another count reads: “That you, (names withheld) between January and December 2021, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court aided RABIU USMAN TAFADA to retain the total sum of N2,509,650,000.00 (Two Billion Five Hundred and Nine Million, Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand), which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful activity to wit: Criminal Misappropriation from the treasury of Kogi State Government and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 18 (a) 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act”.

They however pleaded “not guilty” to the charges preferred against them by the EFCC.

In view of their pleas, prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo SAN, asked the court to fix a date for the commencement of trial.

Counsel to the second and third defendants, Abdulwahab Mohammed SAN, informed the court of his application for the bail of the defendants.

Justice Omotosho admitted the defendants to bail in the sum one billion naira each and two sureties who are to provide a bond of N2 billion each and have a landed property valued at N500 million and that the title of the properties shall be registered with the Chief Registrar of the Court.

Each of the sureties and the defendants, according to the court, should submit their bank statements and international passports to the Chief Registrar of the Court and that the sureties must also produce an affidavit of means and evidence of tax clearance for at least three years.

The judge thereafter sent the defendants to Kuje Correctional centre, Abuja, pending the fulfillment of their bail conditions and adjourned the matter till February 6, 2023 for hearing.

Kogi State government reacts

But in its reaction, the Kogi State Government said no money belonging to the state was laundered . Rather, it stated that the allegation indicated that the EFCC was “ seeking to save its face after it hit a roadblock in its N20bn Bank media trial”

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, read: “The media trial by the EFCC is a calculated and orchestrated plan to embarrass the State Government by going after its officials and associates with trumped up charges to satisfy the destructive fangs of their paymasters.

“Inasmuch as we would not want to delve into the depth of the matter which is now sub judice, it is pertinent to draw the attention of the general public to the fact that the desperation of the EFCC to crucify Kogi State at all costs may have landed them in another trouble. Unlike the EFCC that has been known for serial contempt of court under the current leadership; we are committed to allow the law to take its due course on the matter and our innocence, again, proven beyond reasonable doubt.”

He recalled that the EFCC had once accused the Kogi State Government of stashing 20 billion naira bailout funds in a fixed deposit account in a new generation bank, adding that “when the legal fireworks were about to ruffle their biased feathers, they quickly backed out and claimed that the money had been returned to the Central Bank of Nigeria. Till date, they have not shown Nigerians any proof of the return even when the bank has under oath denied the return of any monies belonging to the Kogi State Government. It is trite that what does not exist cannot be taken or returned.

“Let it be on record that no money belonging to the Kogi State Government was laundered. SFTAS is a World Bank accountability project to ensure the Government stays accountable to the people. For many years, Kogi has won awards as one of the most transparent State Governments in Nigeria. A responsible anti-graft agency would have made Kogi an example of transparency and excellence. However, with its endless wild goose chase, Nigerians would even wonder if EFCC’s obviously biased corruption binoculars are only designed for Kogi State.

“It is not unexpected that the EFCC would feel disappointed that the monies they claimed had been stolen from the coffers of the state have been used to build Nigeria’s best hospitals, good roads, best schools that are about to be commissioned. We cannot help their descent into political pawns. We will continue to make the resources of our state work for our people.

“Nigerians know that the recent Gestapo-like operation against the State was occasioned by EFCC’s failure to sell the “fixed” bailout funds debacle to the people. They became desperate to save their face from the disgrace bestowed on them by their “Destroy Kogi” Agenda.

“We urge our people not to take the laws into their hands as we are prepared in fact and in conscience for the legal battle ahead.”