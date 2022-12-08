Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has pledged to support the ICPC in its investigation on alleged fraud in the N-Power Programme.

Farouq also assured beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), especially the N-Power that in spite of allegations of fraud, the Ministry was committed to continuity.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo on Wednesday in Abuja.

She said ​the ministry’s attention was brought to a recent publication regarding ongoing investigations in relation to fraud allegations in the Programme.

“​The ministry has deployed a well-rounded mechanism for selection of eligible beneficiaries from across the country, adding that this has been in place since the inception of the programme.

“Working with our service provider, program beneficiaries are onboarded, trained and deployed to pre-selected Places of Primary Assignment.

“When it came to our notice that there may have been sharp practices by some personnel of the Payment Service Provider (PSP) involved in the payment processes of beneficiaries, the matter was immediately referred to ICPC for thorough investigation.

“We are aware that certain persons have consequently been invited as part of the ongoing investigations.

“We want to commend the ICPC for the remarkable job they are doing to address the issue of alleged fraud discovered in the N-Power programme,” Farouq said.

She stressed that the ministry and its partners have carried out thorough reinforcement of their systems to eliminate all anomalies and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The minister added that to this end her ministry is in close collaboration with ICPC to support the successful determination of the investigation.

“However, In a bid to ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation of N-Power and other NSIPs, the Ministry has over time involved other government MDA’s, Security Agencies and Civil Society Organisations in monitoring and compliance checks across the 36 states of the country and the FCT.

“We want to assure all N-POWER beneficiaries of Federal Government’s continued commitment to the programme and the subsequent exit/off-boarding channels activated.

“All programme beneficiaries should therefore continue to apply themselves to their utmost at their Places of Primary Assignment. All monthly stipends will continue to be paid in line with program expectations,” she said.

Farouq further called on members of the public to come forward with information on any irregularities noticed in the implementation of the NSIP through the following channels;

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Phone: 0700 CALL NSIP, 070022556747 or 07030859183- WhatsApp (NAN)