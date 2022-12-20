By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

A forensic expert, Mr. Edidiong Udoh has testified before Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo in the ongoing trial of Professor Ignatius Uduk, of University of Uyo, UNIUYO, over alleged electoral fraud during the 2019 general election preferred against him by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

When the case was called on Monday, the Defense Counsel, Abasiodiong Ekpenyong , presented a forensic report before the Court, and disputed that his client did not write and sign the document which the prosecution tendered before the court, marked as exhibit ‘A’

Ekpenyong also apologised to the court for the absence of the defendant in Court , and explained that he (Uduk) was still battling with serious illness.

During cross examination, the second Defense witness Edidiong Udoh, who said he analyses handwritings, signatures, data reports, told the Court that he was not employed, but hired by the Defendant, Prof. Uduk to do the forensic analysis on some documents.

When INEC’s lead Counsel, Clement Onwuenwunor, (SAN) asked that it was correct that the document (Exhibit A) he analysed was a photocopy and not original?, DW2 responded that exhibits B, K, L, M were original copies, but exhibit A, was a Certified True Copy and not a photocopy.

“I only examined and analysed the signature and handwriting on exhibit A”, DW2 told the Court.

Asked if he had requested from Professor Uduk to give him the original copy of exhibit A, Witness Udoh simply responded, : “No my Lord, I didn’t”.

Also questioned whether there was another thing the defendant disputed in the document, DW2 said: “He only disputed not writing and signing the document (exhibit A). And I didn’t discuss the issue of content of the document with him”

Asked further if he saw that the document he was hired to examine and analyse that the matter was in Court, the Witness simply responded: “Yes my Lord”

DW2 told the Court that, however, he didn’t ask Professor Uduk whether he had sought the leave of the Court to do the forensic analysis, because himself was not aware of the procedure that he (defendant) was supposed seek the leave of the Court to do that.

Witness equally told the Court that professor Uduk didn’t inform him that he was a collation/returning Officer for the Essien Udim state consituency during the 2019 general election.

The court presided over by Justice Bassey Nkanang adjourned the case till January 12, 2023 for continuation of defense.

Fielding questions from newsmen after the Court proceedings, the prosecution counsel, Clement Onwuenwunor (SAN), noted that the exhibit A which Prof. Uduk gave the witness to analyse was a photocopy.

His words: “What came out of the cross examination showed clearly that the document Professor Uduk is disputing was a photocopy. In these days of technology a lot of things can happen.

” So the witness was engaged by the Professor to come and give evidence of forensic examination, and that was just what he has done.

“And it is only the professor that is in the right position to tell the Court why he gave the Forensic examiner a photocopy and not original copy of that document”

He explained that Exhibit ‘A’ being disputed was the handwritten report Professor Uduk wrote to INEC on the 10th of March 2019 where he had stated that Essien Udim State constituency election didn’t hold due to

unbridled violence, but 24hours later came up with result from the same election he had earlier reported didn’t hold completely.

The professor in the department of Physical and Health Education UNIUYO served as the collation/returning officer during the Essien Udim state consituency election and has been standing trial since 2020 on three-count amended charge of abandonment of duties, publishing and announcing of fake election result scores, and lying on oath, preferred against him by INEC.