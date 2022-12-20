By Jimitota Onoyume

A group, Alders league & Friends, brought joy and smiles to the souls and hearts of the old and young orphans in Warri and Uvwie parts of Delta state this Yuletide when they made charity visits to the Catholic Old Peoples home and Esther’s court orphanage shelter and rehabilitation centre, in the oil rich cities.

The group of elegantly looking men and successful key players in their different areas of endeavour, bonded by their passion for the oil rich cities where they grew up made their first stop at the Catholic old Peoples home where they donated cartons of three crown milk ,Ovaltine , spaghetti, washing, bathing soaps and Noddles . The items also include bags of rice , beans , garri, jerrycans of groundnut oil and several other consumables.

Matron of the home , Mrs Cordilia Ehimere thanked the group for the kind act, praying that God almighty will reward them graciously. ” God will bless you all for this kindness “.

Some of the oldies , Pa Stephen Ubogo , Pa Oboh Tom also took turns to pray for members of the Alders league &Friends.

At the Esther’s court orphanage shelter and Rehabilitation centre , some of the items donated include a brand new 4000 Firman size generator , cartons of frozen chickens, fish, Noddles, spaghetti, washing ,bathing soaps, clothes, school bags, tomatoes paste , cartons of Milo , peak milk , knorr cubes, ceiling fans , gallons of groundnut oil , two laptops, consumables and several other items.

The elated children sang carol songs to show their gratitude. The Matron of the orphanage, Miss Ada Chukwudi, also expressed profound gratitude for the show of love by the group. ” We appreciate you all. God will bless you for remembering us “.

Some members of the group freely chatted with the children , offering them pieces of advise on career choices.

Chairman of the group, Chief Dr Eugene Ikomi in a chat later with newsmen said the body was founded by friends who grew up in the 60s in the old city of Warri, precisely Alders town , adding that the whole essence of the group was to rebrand the oil rich city of Warri.

He said they derived the name of the group , Alders league from Alders town , an area covering the old part of the oil rich city of Warri, adding that they later changed the name to Alders league and friends to accommodate friends who joined the group but grew up in other parts around Warri.

He said they are not a political and ethnic conscious body. “We are an amorphous group. “

“Our name Alders town is derived from Alders town in Warri, the old Warri township. Many years later we changed it to Alders league & friends. We found some people who grew up in and around Warri but not in Alders town that joined us. ”

“Today we focused on the aged people and young orphans . We visited the Catholic old peoples home. We hope to continue to do this.”