By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Albino Foundation, TAF, Saturday, made case for Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, to participate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections on the heels of ‘Leave No One Behind’ and inclusivity as contained in the Electoral Act.

The Founder, TAF, Amb Jake Epelle, while commemorating the International Day of Persons with Disability with theme ‘Transformative Solutions for Inclusive Development; The Role of Innovation in Fueling an Accessible and Equitable World’ with Durum IDPs Camp in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, said the people have been displaced by violence in the North East and North West geopolitical zones needed to be sensitized on their right to vote and who to vote for.

Epelle also said that the campaign they brought to the camp of IDPs is to ensure they are not left behind in the electoral process as citizens with fundamental human rights.

He made it known that the campaign targeted 500 IDPs in Durumi, and subsequently will be taken to other IDP camps in Abuja under TAF nationwide voter education campaign, and also expressed optimism that persons with disability will exercise their franchise based ion the assistive devices that will be proved by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Election Day.

However, speaking on the International Day of Persons with Disability, he described the fight to achieve disability-inclusion as a herculean task that demands all hands to be on deck to attain success.

He called on government to deal with heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, including private sector who fail to implement policies that provide the full integration of persons with disabilities into the society.

He added that despite many challenges and disappointments arising from failed institutions, polices and promises, they will not give up but must continue to push forward against discrimination of persons with disabilities as people and make the right demands for inclusion.

According to him the fight for disability inclusion is a fight for accountable government. He maintained that government institutions need to be accountable to the community of persons with disabilities in carrying put their tasks as well as implementing policies.

The sensitization and awareness creation campaign is supported by EU Support To Democratic Governance in Nigeria, EU-SDGN.

He said: “As the world marks the 2022 International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we are reminded of our roles, as individuals and institutions, to bring an end to disability inclusion.

“The role of PWDs in provoking accountability cannot be over emphasized. We must yearn for our voices to be heard beyond popular lamentation and deliberately engage government institutions on accountability.

“On this auspicious Day, The Albino Foundation activates its voter education campaign for the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, ; the campaign is designed to sensitize and create awareness among IDPs on their right and the need to participate in politics and the electoral process by coming out to vote for, thereby increasing the number of IPDs who will vote in the forthcoming general elections in 2023 and subsequent off-circle elections.”

Also speaking was the Project Manager, TAF, Ndifreke Ferdinand, said the voter education campaign tagged ‘Able2Vote’ is all about making persons, especially, the unreached including the IDPs understand why they are important in the electoral process and what they can do in participating in the process.

“We just concluded sensitization of persons with disabilities and now we are kick-starting the one for the IDPs here in Durumi, and the one will be in other parts of the country”, Ferdinand said.

Spokesman o Abuja based IDPs, “I am looking forward towards the 2023 general elections and contribute my own quota and elect government that will be accountable to the people of Nigeria and we can only do that with the voter card.

“Unfortunately, most of the people in the camp cannot vote because we came in from Yobe, Borno and Adamawa. When INEC staff came to register new voters we were told that we cannot be registered so up to 60 per cent of IDPs cannot vote.

According to him, over 60 per cent of the IDPs in FCT cannot vote in the 2023 general elections because we do not have valid permanent voter card.

“We have laid the complaint to INEC and over four months nothing has been done, and some of us who came in at the age of 14 and now we have been here over six years have turned 18 but are not registered as well”, he said.

However, the Director, Compliance and Enforcement, National Commission for Persons With Disabilities, NCPWD, Ikem Uchegbunam, said IDPs would have pushed for change of polling booth decided to register afresh, and INEC rejected fresh registration.

Meanwhile, Uchegbunam, said the Commission would continue to push for them in order for INEC to have consideration for them before the elections.

