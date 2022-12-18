A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Hon. Akanimo Udobia has predicted a massive win across levels for his political party, come 2023.

To make such victory seamless, however, Udobia has pledged to continue to strategically align members of the party at the grassroot levels to remain committed to seeing the party to victory.

Addressing Unit Coordinators of the PDP at his country home, Edo, Esit Eket Local Government Area at the weekend, the party elder advised the foot soldiers to remain alert to developments that could threaten the chances of the party’s emergence across levels.

He called for a regular interface between Unit Coordinators and other critical stakeholders and promised to continue to do his best to foster unity and give support to the Unit Coordinators until all candidates of the party win elections in the area.

The PDP Chieftain specifically tasked the Unit Coordinators to continue to demonstrate undiluted support and commitment for the candidacy of Pastor Umo Eno/Akon Eyakenyi.

Udobia who used the occasion to remind the party faithful of how dear the completion agenda is to Governor Udom Emmanuel’s heart also appeal to members of the party from the area to continue to support the Governor to a logical conclusion.

He said, “The essence of this meeting is to meet, rob minds, discuss the political situation of the various units, address issues (if any) and strategize ahead of the 2023 elections, with a view to giving all PDP Candidates 100% victory at the polls.

