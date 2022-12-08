By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE current administration in Akwa Ibom State led by governor Udom Emmanuel has kick-started tour of the projects it has executed in each of the 31 local government areas of the state since 2015.

Special Assistant to the governor on Research and Documentation, Mr. Essien Ndueso, who led other aides and team of newswmen yesterday to project sites in Oruk Anam local government area, said the purpose of the tour was to showcase what the governor has done in each LGA.

The completed and ongoing project sites visited in Oruk Anam LGA included , ongoing 23.25km Ikot Ekaide-Ikot Okoro -Ikot Ibritam road with two bridges, ongoing 18.9km Ikot Ibritam- Inen Ekeffe, which connects ongoing Ikot Akpan Afaha Road in the Ukanafun LGA axis; completed 4.9km Ibesit Okpokoro-Ikot Ibritam Road.

Other project sites visited were completed 14km Ikot Ikara- Ibesit Okpokoro road with one bridge, internal 5.1km roads at Akwa Ibom State University, Obio Akpa campus , remodeled Mass Communication Studio, Language Lab, among structures in the campus; Martha Udom Emmanuel road, Obio Akpa community, reconstructed General Hospital, Ikot Okoro, Oruk Anam.

His words: “This state-wide visit to all the ongoing and completed projects in the 31 local government areas of the state is at the instance of His Excellency, governor Udom Emmanuel.

“Today, we are here for you to see that Oruk Anam LGA is a beneficiary of projects executed by governor Udom Emmanuel.

“In case you are not aware, this is the first time in the history of Akwa Ibom State that a governor has executed tangible infrastructure in all the 31 local government areas”

Speaking at the ongoing 23.25km Ikot Ekaide- Ikot Okoro -Ikot Ibritam road, Ndueso identified slow pace of work by the initial contractor as one of the reasons for the delay in completion of the road.

He noted that re-awarding the road contract to three different contractors which helped to accelerate work on the project, shows the Governor’s commitment towards its completion.

“The road project has been divided into three segments. One segment is handled by Total Advance, another by Nsik Engineering construction company, while ongoing 18.9km Ikot Ibritam- Inen Ekeffe Road is handled by AYF. AMITEC company is handling only the two bridges on 23.25km Ikot Ikaide-Ikot Okoro -Ikot Ibritam Road.

” Governor Udom is committed to ensuring that he delivers this roaf before leaving office.

He is reassuring the people that the road would be completed before first quarter of next year. The acceleration of work shows that the governor is going to fulfill his promise”, Ndueso said.

The Governor’s aide explained that it became important to let Akwa Ibom people especially critics of government to know what the governor has expended the State resources on, stressing that the current administration delivered projects in all the LGAs, unlike in previous administrations.

At the General Hospital Ikot Okoro, he noted that because the facility serves Ukanfun/Oruk Anam federal consituency government has commenced intervention work at the Cottage hospital in Ukanafun LGA, which was abandoned by previous administration in order to reduce the pressure on the general hospital

He added:”The first time governor Udom visited this general hospital it was looking like an evil forest. It was in a very terrible State. It was one of first hospitals that he visited when he came into office in 2015, and he kept his promise to reconstruct the facility.

“The only one service was available at the facility then and it was written clearly on the fence , “Mortuary services available”. Before this administration, in the whole of Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal constituency there was no functional Secondary Health care facility. So one of the remarkable achievement of the governor in this LGA is this General Hospital”,