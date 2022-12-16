By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has passed a total of N700billion as the state’s Appropriation Bill for the 2023 fiscal year.

The passage of the Bill followed the adoption of report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation chaired by the member representing Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo state consituency, Hon. Uduak Odudoh during yesterday plenary.

The House approved the total sum of N344.005bn as the Recurrent Expenditure and N355.995bn for the Capital Expendture.

Presenting the committee’s report, Uduak Odudoh recalled that on Monday, November 7, 2022, Governor Udom Emmanuel had presented the 2023 Budget to the House for consideration and approval.

“At the end of his address, in pursuance of Section 121 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), he laid before the House estimates of revenue and expenditure of Akwa Ibom State for 2023 for consideration.” Odudoh stated.

The Speaker, Mr. Aniekan Bassey, commended the Committee on Finance and Appropriation for speedy deliberation on the budget in the interest of the people of the state.

He directed the Clerk of the House, Mrs. Mandu Umoren, to send a copy of the passed Budget to the state Governor for assent.

The House adjourned its plenary to Thursday, January 5, 2023.