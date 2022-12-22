By Dayo Johnson

THE chieftaincy crisis between the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo and the Iralepo of Isikan, Oba Oluwagbemiga Olofin-Adimula, both in Ondo State, yesterday, deepened as the Iralepo monarch accused the Akure monarch of invading his territory and arrested workers on his father’s farmland with thugs and security men.

Oba Olofin-Adimula alleged that some thugs, acting on the instruction of the Deji of Akureland, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, arrested the workers who were clearing the farmland.

In a statement, the monarch said: “The farmland situated at Ajegunle Aponmu mile 13, Ondo road in Isinkan belongs to Iralepo and that was where my great grandfather and father farmed.

“When workers were clearing the land, some thugs with the support of these Amotekun officers stormed the site and stopped the workers from working and arrested them.

“They were taken to the palace of the Deji in Akure where they were tortured and warned not to go back there. The Deji is taking our gentility for cowardliness. I can’t imagine myself going to Alayere claiming ownership and disrupting the peace.

“We urge Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to fish out and sanction Amotekun officials involved in the act.”

I’ve no problem with Iralepo—Akure monarch

But in a swift reaction, the Deji of Akure, speaking in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye said he has no issue with Iralepo of Isikan over the land as the land in question belongs to a family who has the right to defend their heritage.