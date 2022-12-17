…Wants fresh selection process

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Aftermath of the crisis leading to the death of Prince Lukman Olatunji, of Gboleru ruling house at Akirun of Ikirun palace, the ruling house has demanded justice for the slain prince.



Lukman was shot in front of the palace following attempt by Akirun of Ikirun, Oba Yinusa Akadiri to forcefully access the locked palace on November 23, 2022 by yet to be identified gunmen leading to burning of the palace.



Speaking with newsmen on Saturday in Ikirun, head of Gboleru ruling house, Prince Olawale Olatunji Gboleru called on the state government and security operatives to bring to book culprits behind the dastard act.



“Lukman’s wife and children should not be allowed to suffer in vain. The entire Gboleru family should not be cheated cheaply, the death of our son should not be buried or treated with levity.

We therefore, call on the state government and security agencies to prove the killing with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice”, he said.



While commending Governor Ademola Adeleke for deciding to declaring the appointment of Oba Ajadiri as null and void, he urged the review committee to look at their document and do justice to their demand for a fresh process of appointing a new monarch.

A contestant to the throne, Prince Tajudeen Adesegun Gboleru insisted that the throne of Akirun is the exclusive right of the ruling house which ought to be supported by other ruling houses as we did to them.

“We trust in the ability of the state government to do justice to the injustice perpetrated in Ikirun both over the throne and the killing of my younger brother, Lukman. We have submitted our papers as demanded by the review committee and we have also defended our position. We are hopeful that we will get justice”, he added