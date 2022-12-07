By Olayinka Latona

Nigerian Gospel artiste, Akindotun has released a new song title: ‘Adanimagbagbe’. The song featuring Kay Wonder was released under the AllBaze Music label.

Adanimagbagbe, interpreted as ‘The Potter’, was dropped after Akindotun’s debut Single “DURO”. A mixture of english and Yoruba dialect with a blend of western and African tunes which makes it alluring, the lyrical depth makes it a song of worship.

Akindotun who said he has been enjoying God’s unique grace and speed revealed that he had earlier released two quick-fire music videos that are currently trending. Adanimagbagbe is one of such sounds which the Lord is releasing at this time to bless the body of Christ and the world at large. It’s a song that amplifies how much the creator cares for his own. It’s a sound of complete surrender to the will of the Father.

A passionate minstrel, he loves the secret place and so gets to put the mind of the father in new melodies unique to his style . Adanimagbagbe of Yoruba origin, a language widely spoken in the Southwestern region.