Femi Fani-Kayode

A former minister of aviation and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Femi Fani-Kayode said Akin Osuntokun, the new Director General of Labour Party’s Peter Obi’s presidential campaign has joined the losing side.

Fani-Kayode made this assertion in statement via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He stated, “Congrats to my brother Bashorun Akin Osuntokun on his appointment as DG of the Obi/Dati PCC. I respect Akin & we have fought many battles shoulder-to-shoulder against our common foes for over 30 years. He has joined the losing side but he will be a formidable adversary.

“..look forward to joining issues, crossing swords and meeting my brother in the field of battle.

“Peter the Pooh and Dati the Daft have absolutely NO chance of winning this election even with a tough and courageous soul and brilliant mind like Akin leading their campaign,” he added.

The Labour Party appointed Osuntokun, a former Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as the new Director General of its Presidential Campaign on Tuesday.

The party’s National Chairman, Julious Abure, who announced Osintokun’s appointment had said the decision was reached after wide consultations with party stakeholders across the board.

Recall that Okupe recently stepped aside as the DG of the campaign organization of the party, following a judgment of a Federal High Court that convicted him of violating the Money Laundering Act.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu who presided on the case found Okupe guilty of contravening sections 16(1)& ;(2) of the Money Laundering Act and accepting cash in excess of the threshold allowed under the Act without going through a financial institution.

Okupe was found guilty of receiving over N200 million cash from a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.).

He was therefore sentenced to two years by Justice Ojuwku with an option of N500,000 fine on each of the 26 counts for which he was found guilty.

Delivering her judgment, the judge held that Okupe, who is the first defendant in the suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, violated the Money Laundering Act, and had up to 4:30 pm on Monday to pay the fine option, totalling the sum of N13 million on all the charges he was found guilty of or be sent the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Justice Ojukwu, in sentencing Okupe, considered the pleadings for leniency from the wife of the convict, Omolola Okupe, and that of his son, Adesunkanmi Okupe, and the allocutus by his counsel.