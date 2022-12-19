The governorship candidate of NNPP in Ogun state, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi congratulated Lionel Messi after the forward led Argentina to a third World Cup title on Sunday night.

Messi scored a brace in the thrilling encounter at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

La Albiceleste squandered a two-goal lead with the game ending in a 3-3 draw after 120 minutes.

Argentina prevailed 4-2 in the shootout.

After the game, Ajadi said Nigerians could take a lot of lessons from Argentina’s commitment and readiness to dethrone France.

He added that a lot of people supported Messi not just because of his skills or talent but because of his humility and readiness to play for the team.

The governorship candidate further congratulated all Messi fans in Nigeria and especially in Ogun.

He urged them to also vote for a leader who is ready to be selfless in service like Messi.

Ajadi said: “Yes, I believe Messi’s success in Qatar was a spiritual mandate like mine in Ogun and that of BAKO in Abeokuta South Constituency 1. Messi has achieved his mandate and we will also achieve ours (referring to NNPP).

“I hereby call on Nigerians and especially the people of Ogun to also unite like the Argentines to defeat our oppressors and failed politicians in 2023.”