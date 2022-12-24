The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party in Ogun, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has once again received massive recognition for his great works in society.

The governorship candidate bagged the award of an ‘Icon Of New Nigeria’ by Heritage International Media on Friday.

Giving reasons the award was given to Ajadi, the organizers labeled the young politician as one of the most dogged entrepreneurs, and philanthropists in the country.

The organizers added that Ajadi is a man who loves the downtrodden passionately and will do anything to lift everyone around him out of poverty.

Ajadi was also described as a man who always fight for justice, equity, and a better Nigeria.

The organizers said Ajadi’s role in the #EndSars campaign showed that he is a young man who is selfless, dedicated, and ready to build a New Nigeria that will favor all Nigerians.

Ajadi in his response after the presentation of the award appreciated the God almighty and everyone present at the event.

He also thanked the organizers of the award for deeming it fit to honor him with the coveted award of an ICON Of New Nigeria.

“This cannot be quantified, I say a big thank you for finding me worthy and presenting this Award to me, this means a lot to me and I want to use this medium to advise Nigerians to always keep doing a good job and to be courageous, determine, and focus in everything that we are doing.

“I dedicate this award to the good people of Ogun State and Nigeria at large. Thank you, God bless ‘Heritage International’.

Ajadi, however, vowed not to relent when he wins the governorship election in 2023.

He said: “I will like to use this honorable platform to urge us to go all out for NNPP in 2023. I am running on NNPP because this is the only party that can give us the new Nigeria we all deserve. I will not relent and I will make sure your votes for me count.”