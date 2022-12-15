By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The ongoing Airport Smart terminal building at the Victor Attah International Airport, Akwa Ibom State being constructed by VKS Construction Company would be completed and ready for commissioning in the first quarter of 2023.

The project consultant, Engr. Francis Uwah disclosed this Wednesday while fielding questions from newsmen during an assessment tour of the facility led by the Special Assistant to governor Udom Emmanuel on Research and Documentation, Mr Essien Ndueso.

Uwah stressed that the VKS Construction Company handling the project has demonstrated commitment towards the completion before the expiration of governor Udom Emmanuel’s tenure in office.

He assured Akwa Ibom people said the new Smart terminal would make the Victor Attah International Airport a regional hub, and boost tourism potential of the state.

His words: “Barely a few months this project will be completed. We are looking at first quarter of next year for the completion.

We have electrical and mechanical teams from Europe, America even India working together to ensure that this project is delivered before expiration of governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration.

“As you can see all the roofing Systems are done. The access roads are at the point of laying stone-base which is expected to be completed in two months.

“This project will attract air travelers from within and outside the country, and our tourism potential is going to be so impacted by this project”

The project consultant, noted that the December 2022 date initially projected for the completion was not feasible due to many policies within the Nigeria framework making it difficult for people to do things within and outside Nigeria as well as the global inflation.

He explained that the state government is liaising with the contractor to see how they could rely less on foreign technology being delayed by bureaucractic processes.

He listed key features of the International Smart terminal building to include digital self check-in by a robot, pre-planned before Covid-19, Automated luggage screening and weighing, Video/Scene Analytics, Static object detection, suspicious packages, etc, foot traffic analysis, Queue detection, Facial recognition,Traffic monitoring Incident analysis, Vehicle counting, License plate readers, Moisture Control Technology (Damp Proofing) for Hot Seasons, New Technologies and Best Practices Involving Synchronized Motors.

Others include Regeneration Converters, Control Software, Optimization of Counterweights and Cabin Lighting yield Significant Savings Daylighting and advanced occupancy and Dimming Functions to eliminate over-lit spaces, Intelligent Transport Management Systems, Fully Integrated Alarm and Voice Evacuation System, Infrared toilet system with automatic flushing system and Automation of Immigration Processes and Centers.

In his remarks, SA to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr. Essien Ndueso described the giant strides recorded by his principal in the aviation sector as impressive and worthy of commendation.

He, however, regretted that appreciations over the governor’s developmental strides in the state are coming from outsiders rather than from the citizens due to petty politics.