By Henry Ojelu

Akwa Ibom-born fintech innovator and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Middey Technologies, John Mfon John, has narrated his struggling and early days in the tech industry.

This is even as he took to social media to celebrate his recently acquired edifice.

The tech whizkid who made the disclosure on Thursday via his official social media handle said he started developing website and mobile applications far back in the days of 2go and Wapka chatting platforms, adding that he never had a laptop computer in his first three years in the tech industry.

“I can vividly remember about 10 years during the days of mobile chatting app – 2go & wapka mobile web development site when I decided to venture into technology. To me, technology was and is still a thing of passion. In fact, in the first 3 years of being in tech I couldn’t have access to a computer that could connect me to the internet, but yet I still move on, even developing much more interest in tech,’ he said.

Mr Mfon further revealed that he made his first million naira in 2017, maintaining that he has hit milestones in his tech career working for top government functionaries, NGOs, and business professionals across continents.

“In 2017, I made my first 1million naira in tech, I have been able to hit milestones in my tech career (studied & graduated as a Computer Science BSc degree holder, built software for governments of nations and NGOs, worked with highly profiled individuals, enterprises, cofounded many apps etc),” the tech expert added.

Speaking on his just granted tech scholarship to 100 students in Akwa Ibom through his foundation, MFONation, the Abuja-based tech expert noted, “Although some people got to discover this year’s MFONationTechScholarship, maybe because it’s the loudest, the scholarship scheme has been something going on for years now.”

On the public reactions over his newly acquired house, Mr Mfon maintained, “after the launch of this edifice on my 2022 birthday, I have been getting a lot of calls, interview requests and questions, mostly for mentorship on getting it right in tech. This edifice has been the talk of the town, I term the building EdificeofDubai in