By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

ARRANGEMENT has been concluded by Akwa Ibom State Council of Elders to meet and interact with the gubernatorial candidates of registered political parties in the state ahead of the 2023 election in the country.

The interactive session was put in place to enable each of the gubernatorial candidates to tell the Council the plans they have for the state if elected into office.

According to a statement signed by the Protem Secretary of the Council, Chief Moses Essien, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, the event would hold on January 4, 2023 at the E-library, Uyo.

It reads: “Gubernatorial candidates across political parties for the forthcoming general elections in Akwa Ibom State will have opportunity to meet with the pan Akwa Ibom organisation, Akwa Ibom State Council of elders.

“The meeting which will be in form of an interactive session with the candidates is slated to hold at the Ibom E-library main auditorium on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Also it will be the first meeting of the Council in 2023.

“This is to enable each of the candidates tell the members of the Council and the general public, what their plans are for the State if elected into office.

“The Council is made up of all former Governors and their Deputies, all former Ministers, all former Senators, all former Ambassadors, all former Secretaries to state Government(SSG); all former Vice Chancellors, all retired State Chief Judges and all retired Judges of the State, Federal, Appellate and Supreme Courts.

“Others are former Commissioners who left office in the last 20 years, all retired Military Officers not below the rank of Colonel in the Army and their equivalent in the Navy and Air Force and all retired Police Officers not below the rank of Commissioners and their equivalent in the DSS, Customs, Immigration and Civil Defence”

Although the Council in its statement did not indicate the political parties and gubernatorial candidates expected at the interactive session, it was gathered that invitation letters were sent to all registered political parties that fielded candidates for the forthcoming general elections.