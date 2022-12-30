With the evolution of Artificial Intelligence, a digital marketer, Ayeni Ekundayo has said that there is no cause for alarm as regards digital job security with the evolution of AI.

Ekundayo, who is the CEO of Careerxpress, noted that AI is rather in place to make the digital space more efficient.

While acknowledging the gains the digital space is bound to get from AI, Ekundayo said that it will be a misplaced priority to compete with it.

He, however, added that as much as AI comes with its diverse advantages, it cannot and does not cover the human aspect of work in storytelling; compassion and empathy in customer relations; which makes humans still relevant in the digital space.

His words, “Artificial intelligence is required to automate our work processes and make it simpler to truly connect with customers, but you’ll still need a human perspective—especially when it comes to emotional and relational elements like storytelling, compassion, and empathy; human creativity is required, final decisions must be made by humans, and a task requires human knowledge.

“It is fair to worry that artificial intelligence (AI) would take your work in the future; yet, it would be a grave error for us if we sought to compete with technology instead.

“You should use it as a tool to discover fresh, original ideas while quickening your learning and adaptability to the rapid changes in digital culture.

“This is the moment to consider how to increase your value and enable your evolution by embracing the value AI may bring to create better digital maketing strategy rather than considering it to be a means of displacing you from your work.”