By Victoria Ojeme

Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, has said agriculture was a major target for Nigeria’s diversification.

Speaking to a Trade delegation of the Kingdom of the Netherlands today in Abuja, Katagum said that the federal government welcomes more foreign direct investments in renewable energy, particularly in the agriculture and horticulture sectors, which she said offer more incentives to potential investors.

She said, “Improving the Nigerian economy places a high premium on increasing agricultural investments and fostering the expansion and viability of small and medium-sized businesses.

“To create wealth, Agriculture has been among the keen measures for this present Administration, and we are prioritizing agriculture in terms of the available incentives.”

The Minister disclosed that Nigeria under President Buharis’s administration has championed the development of Micro Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs) to diversify the economy from oil to non-oil sector.

She added that as a result, the Federal Government has set up Free Trade Zones, have MSMEs Clinics and working with the vibrate Private Sectors which are the engine of the economy.

Katagum assured the delegation that Nigeria is open to collaborations and requested that among others, they should investigate the e-commerce and digital economy which is presently increasing the Gross Domestic Profit, GDP of the economy.

The Minister thanked the delegation and assured them of a favourable disposition to business collaborations.

Earlier, the Director Sustainable Economic Development/Ambassador for Business and Development of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mr. Steve Collet said the delegation seeks a joined investment partnership with focus on the youth, agriculture and education; “while it is hoped that this visit will help to refresh the 2010 Memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Nigeria and the kingdom of Netherlands,” he said.