By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AMONG its peers, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Thursday, received 2022 Distinguished Honour Award of Excellence in procurement transparency.

The Award was on the heels of the prudent and transparent management of resources by the Ministry of Agriculture and its Departments and Agencies.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, received the Award on behalf of the Ministry from the Center for Transparency Watch.

The Award was given basically on excellence, good governance and transparency in the area of procurement.

Umakhihe who was elated by the recognition and honour done the Ministry said the Ministry remains zero-corruption in all areas of discharging its statutory functions.

He appreciated the Center for Transparency Watch for keenly beaming its light on activities of the Ministry and has come to honour the management and staff for Excellence, Good Governance, and Transparent Procurement process.

He said: “It shows that we are doing the right thing in the procurement process.

“We are grateful that you have seen through the transparency we displayed, on behalf of the Ministry, I say thank you and appreciate your coming to honour us.”

He also commended the Directors of the Ministry for joining in the transparency drive, noting that the award was not for him alone but for all Management staff especially members of the Ministerial Tenders’ Board, particularly the procurement Directorate that are involved in the analysis, evaluation and bid opening.

Earlier, the Executive Director, Center for Transparency Watch, Emmanuel Ayule, explained why the Distinguished Honour Award of Excellence was conferred on Management of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, which was basically for it being outstanding in performance on transparency, good governance and excellence in public service.

According to Ayule, engaging the Ministry for some years, his organisation observed that due process was followed in the procurement law, hence the award was given to the Management of the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Director Special Duties, Fausat Lawal, commended the Organisation for recognizing the Ministry, especially on procurement process.

She pledged that the Ministry would continue to be transparent in the discharge of its duties, noting that the award received would spur the Management to do more.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of award plaque to the Permanent Secretary by the Executive Director, Centre for Transparency Watch.