By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Stakeholders in agriculture have observed that Nigerian small scale farmers who cultivate small land areas were not engaged in producing crops as competitors, thus nearly 72% of them are poor and lived on less than $1.90 per day.

The Nigerian Agric Business Group (NABG) has therfore,trained 500 women, young farmers and agric-entrepreneurs from the North-west zone in Kaduna on climate change and equiped them with commodity standard and grading skills for competitive marketing of their produce.

While speaking at the training workshop which was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and supported by Federal and state governments,Director General of the Nigeria Agribusiness Group , Dr.Manzo Maigari said it was “a regional workshop for inclusiveness that brings together youth and women farmers and players in the agric business value chains, to sensitize and educate them on the challenges of climate change which is the most important and critical challenge that farmers face across Africa and across the world.”

“Most importantly also, it’s to sensitize them about commodity standards,about best practices in farming, commodity’s grading which will give them competitive advantage when it comes to marketing their products, because most of the time we just farm, we don’t care about best practices, we don’t care about standards, we don’t care about grading and that makes our farmers lose a lot of money,” he said.

According to him, “basically the thrust for this is to first achieve inclusion,that is why it is particularly targeted at youth and women.Second, it is to educate and sensitize them on climate on agriculture , on how to convert the impact of climate change and build resilience,and to sensitize them on the best practices in farming, commodity standard and grading.”

On the devastating effect of flood which many farmers were victims, he said ” that’s why we are sensitizing people ,first we need to see agriculture as a business .So people must naturally engage and involve insurance. That’s the starting point. Most importantly I think, we should begin to look at alternatives to rainy season farming. If you know that there’s going to be a flood that you don’t have control over, why do you plant around that time?You wait until when the flood is over and then you can do irrigation.”

“So if you do dry season farming, that’s number two after insurance. If you’ve insurance that covers the possibility of flooding,when you lose your crop you get compensated. Then you can begin to look at alternative practices like doing the dry season farming,then the third one is for us to focus on research and development. Are there crop varieties that can survive flood?That can stay under water, may be for one to two months that cannot die?So these are some of the things farmers need to understand.”

“But what is most important , it is our own practices as human beings that are exercerbating impact of climate change or even bringing about climate change itself. For example, unsustainable farm practices like bush burning that generates a lot of carbon dioxide that goes to affect the atmosphere, allowing a lot of our farm produce to rot..”

“So all these are practices that we do that are not sustainable.Avenues like this serves to provide farmers with this information and they retrace their steps and begin to change,” he said

Speaking on ‘Small Scale Climate Smart Crop’, Professor Emeka Daniel Oruonye, noted that the need to grow more food crops and increase the income of the small-scale farmers has become necessary in order to mitigate poverty and achieve food security.

The Professor of Geography from Taraba State University told participants that “the greatest challenges facing farmers today is how to meet the increasing food demand to meet population growth. Climate volatility, more frequent extreme weather events and temperature changes increasingly threaten the viability of food crop production.”

“Considering the fact that small scale farmers cultivate small land areas, usually less than two to five hectares, are not engaged in producing crops as competitors, nearly 72% of them live on less than $1.90 per day, thereby plunging most small scale farmers into the hole of poverty,” he said.

Commenting on ‘Climate Smart Agriculture,CSA, Technologies and Practice in line with Food Safety Standards and Grades, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pyrogenesys, Mr Simon Ighofose, harped on the importance of climate smart agriculture, saying the production of biofuels and bioenergy remain some of the advantages of CSA.

In his remarks, the Kaduna state Commissioner for Agriculture, Malam Ibrahim Hussaini told the participants that agriculture should be considered as a business and should be mechanized so as to achieve the desired result.

“Any nation that depends on another country to feed itself is not a strong nation even with the biggest army. We depend on wet farming; we need to develop irrigation farming. We can farm maize 3 times in a year; many crops can be farmed multiple times in a year, if we want farmers to live decent life,” he said.