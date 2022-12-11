…FG expresses satisfaction over VCDP achievements

…as acting NPC, Aliyu discloses assistance to over 2000 farmers

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS food security receives more attention in Nigeria with farmers’ capacity on food production is being boosted to meet food demand and also profitability, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, Friday, maintained that the Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, remains relevant and paramount for smallholder farmers.

Speaking on the achievements of the programme, Dede explained that the impact of VCDP is enormous as a game-changer Programme in the agricultural sector.

She said: “The Mid-Term Review of the Value Chain Development Programme financed by International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, and the Federal Government of Nigeria with the support of states participating, it is now going to its end.

“We went to the fields and came to the conclusion that we have the following; First, the VCDP programme remains relevant for smallholder farmers, and they appreciated the fact that the programme is helping them improve the productivity and the production.

“They also appreciate the fact that the programme is linking them to offtakers and this allowed them to have a ready market to sell their produce. They also wanted then to have some improvements and these improvements is to help them get more markets and that is really important.

“Some beneficiaries feel that there is more needs, and actually we noticed that there is more opportunities to strengthen the marketing aspect, especially for cassava producers. For rice producer, a lot of progress has been made but for cassava, we still have some way to go.

“The second improvement that will be necessary is to adapt some of the strategies to help farmers recover from the multiple impacts of the compounded crisis; the weather, climate crisis, floods, Ukraine crisis, that is we need to take into account and some of the economic shocks, for example, link to the currency exchange issues.

“So this programme, as we sit here, at the Mid Term Review workshop, the last workshop, we are going to discuss on how can we adjust a bit some of the strategies to allow the farmer to recover for the rest of the remaining years of the program.

“We have two more years ago and possibly three years. So this is something that is very important to farmers because they feel the full brunt of the crisis in their capacity to produce and this is of high interest for everyone because if we did not sustain and strengthen the capacity of the producers, the farmers, food security will also have will be impacted.”

Meanwhile, she said what they will focus on will be on strengthening the information system.

“We are looking also into another element which is how to strengthen the information system of the programme. So these are some of the elements. What was important for the farmer is two things; adapt more to help them recover, and the second one, continue to strengthen the marketing aspect, especially, for the cassava.

Meanwhile, she made it known that, “The second element is that we will continue to work on maybe thinking again of the some of the adjustments regarding the matching grants that sometimes the farmers because they have been so hard to hit may not be able to pay the full amount require from them to receive the matching grant of effort.

“So this discussion is in line with what the federal government also and the state government wanted to have as I just mentioned in the programme.”

Also speaking, the acting Director, Project Coordinating Unit, PCU, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Kush Peter, said VCDP has achieved greatly, “We see beneficiaries dancing and expressing joy over the progress made, and appreciated what the government through IFAD is doing for them.

“We also want the Programme to continue.”

Meanwhile, the acting National Coordinator, VCDP, Dr Fatima Aliyu, said they have been able to meet with beneficiaries including farmers and processors who were adversely affected by the devastating impact occasioned by the flood, and sympathized with them

“We are very gracious to the IFAD Country office to approve funds for reallocation to our farmers in this dry season.

“We are going to support over 2,000 farmers with 40 kilogramme of seeds, four bags of NPK, two bags of Urea, two litres of herbicide, and water pumps for each hectare of farmer land we are going to rehabilitate, and we are going to back it up with capacity building for the farmers that is farmer training on extension services and good agronomic practice so that they know how they cultivate their crops. We have been doing it but we want to do more.

“This intervention is going to be this December, and we have profiled out farmers”, Aliyu said.