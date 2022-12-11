…closes LINE Project after 7 years implementation

DESPITE daunting challenges in the agricultural sector, a nonprofit organization, Oxfam Nigeria, Monday, disclosed giving lifeline to 16,598 smallholder farmers in six Local Government Areas of Bauchi State.

This was made known by the Country Director, Oxfam Nigeria, Dr. Vincent Ahonsi, at the two-day Livelihoods & Nutritional Project’s official ‘Closeout and Evidence held in Abuja.

Ahonsi also recalled the challenges farmers were facing in the six Local Government Areas of the State including; inadequate farm inputs, poor agricultural yields, food insecurity,lack of awareness

of healthy food diversity for nutritional balance,and malnutrition were some of the challenges in six Local Government Areas – Tafawa Balewa, Alkaleri, Ningi, Darazo, Shira and Gamawa of Bauchi State, where Oxfam-implemented the Livelihoods & Nutritional Empowerment (LINE) Project, funded by the Government of Canada with farming inputs including seedlings, fertilizers and herbicides.

Project, funded by the Government of Canada with farming inputs including seedlings, fertilizers and herbicides.

He also express profound appreciation on behalf of Oxfam and its partners’ to the Government of Canada, for funding the project that has impacted thousands of people in Bauchi State, Nigeria.

He said: “Oxfam is a world-wide development organization that mobilizes the power of the

people against poverty.

“In Nigeria, we also work to influence policy change in favor of the poor and most vulnerable, promoting food security, and supporting small scale farmers to improve the livelihoods of men and women in rural areas.

“We focus on meeting vulnerable people’s needs, saving lives, sustaining increased

incomes for the poorest, and transforming attitudes about women’s roles and rights.

“Today we are gathered here to officially close out the Government of Canada funded, Oxfam-implemented Livelihoods & Nutritional Empowerment (LINE)

Project, and disseminate the best practices employed in the implementation of the project, the lessons learnt from he project implementation, as well as the laudable positive impacts that the project has made in the lives of Nigerians.

The LINE Project is a demonstration of a robust cooperation between the Government of Canada, the Federal Government of Nigeria (through the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget & National Planning), the Bauchi State Government and Oxfam.

“The project agreement was signed between the Government of Canada and Oxfam

on the 21stof March 2016, and the implementation was carried out in Bauchi State.

“Inadequate farm inputs, poor agricultural yields, food insecurity, lack of awareness of healthy food diversity for nutritional balance, and malnutrition were some of the

challenges in the State.

“Reversing these hitherto inadequate agricultural inputs, high incidence of pests and

diseases, low agricultural yields, and resultant food insecurity, malnutrition and poverty were the tasks that the LINE Project engaged in.

“To solve these problems the Oxfam-implemented LINE Project supported 16,598 60 per cent of whom are women, in six Local Government Areas of Tafawa Balewa, Alkaleri, Ningi, Darazo, Shira and Gamawa with dry season farming inputs including seedlings, fertilizers and herbicides.

“The project trained farmers on climate-smart agriculture, provided irrigation facilities which included 720 pumping machinesand1,400 boreholes to facilitate dry season farming.

“These efforts are currently increasing availability of food for the communities that previously depended on rainfall alone for farming.

“The LINE Project was implemented through local partnerships to purposely build the capacity of local stakeholders and NGOs, train small-scale farmers to improve their capacities and knowledge base; and strengthen other local value chain actors. The Project has stimulated sustainable economic growth, enhanced food security, and created jobs through skills acquisition and training of women and youth.”

According to him, the approached used to really achieve women inclusion under the project used globally recognized, community-led approach, the Gender Action Learning System (GALS) methodology to ensure that women at all stages of the value chain

advocacy for change, and participation in decision-making, both at household and community levels.

Meanwhile, he (Ahonsi) made it known that 17,000 households were direct project beneficiaries in Bauchi State the LINE Project has contributed to creating sustainable livelihoods, enhancing gender justice, increasing active citizenship, contributing towards poverty eradication and inequality reduction, and saving lives.

Meanwhile, in a good will message, the Canadian Government hailed the huge success recorded of LINE Project within seven years.

Speaking on behalf of the Canadian Government was the Head, Development Cooperation, High Commission of Canada to Nigeria, Djifa Ahado, said, “It is remarkable to think that the LINE project’s journey started some seven years ago has now ended with very tangible results as it will be shared

with us in the course of this two-days event.

“In retrospective, this

project was approved before Canada had launched its feminist

international assistance policy, and yet, all project interventions were

designed with women in mind, and were testing ways to reach gender

equality in communities, within local government and at the state levels.

“Global Affairs Canada applauds the collaboration the LINE project

enjoyed from the Bauchi State and host local governments. This type of collaboration is key for the project implementation, but more

importantly for the sustainability of results and impacts. In all projects we have here in Nigeria, this is the type of collaboration we are looking for in order to support self-reliance and continuously ensure the relevance of our projects for people, communities, local governments and states.

“The project monitoring visits conducted throughout the seven years of the project revealed that about 90 per cent of its expected outputs and outcomes where achieved. More women then originally planned were included as

participants. Participants in the project seem to have internalised the knowledge gained through the training and are using it to support their families and communities in ways that go beyond the original intention priority needs which are now more systematically relayed to local of the project. Likewise, for the capacity to advocate for their rights and government and private sector actors.

“I strongly believe that the gains of the project will be entrenched and

scaled up if the project’s sustainability plan is systematically followed and key stakeholders continue to play their part.”

The Bauchi Government also expressed joy over booming rural economy on the heels of implementation of LINE Project in six Local Government Areas of the State.

The PSC Chairman and Permanent Secretary, Bauchi State Ministry of Budget and Planning, Saleh Idris Giade, said, “The LINE Project recorded huge successes in the selected six Local Government Areas; Alkaleri,m and Tafawa Balewa, in the South Senatorial District; Darazo and Ningi, in the Central Senatorial District; and Gamawa and Shira, in North Senatorial District.

“The Project’s contribution is acknowledged include among others increased access to finance for rural communities through the Loan Associations Initiative, and this initiative has prompted the culture of savings within communties, enabling them to save more than N106 million from which they borrowed to expand their enterprises.”

He also added that the project has transformed the lives of vulnerable population including women and children in the six Local Government Areas.

According to him, with then implementation of LINE Project the State Government has lessons learned in the areas of microfinance and other businesses.