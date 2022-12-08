…orders procurement of 5 more spraying aircrafts

….says agric to receive more funding for food production

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS Nigerians yearn for more food on the table, President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, showcased spraying drone, tractors, Combined Harvesters, Pumping machines, and others worth millions of Naira used by the National Agricultural Lands Development Authority, NALDA, for massive food production in the last two years.

Buhari who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, in his address said the resuscitation of NALDA by his administration was timely and in national interest of Nigerians.

He maintained that NALDA’s sole aim of achieving food security also includes job creation for the teeming youth, to boost food production for local consumption and export to generate foreign exchange for the country.

He said: “I am glad and proud to be here today to showcase the achievements of the National Agricultural Lands Development Authority (NALDA), accomplished during my tenure. You may recall that in November 2020, I promised Nigeria that I will use the National Agricultural Lands Development Authority to achieve food security and agricultural mechanization.

“What you are seeing here today, is one of the numerous achievements of this Administration in fulfillment of the promises made.

“Within these two years of my bringing NALDA back, I am pleased that NALDA under my watch is achieving results that are directly and positively affecting the people, especially from the rural areas.

“In line with my vision of seeing Nigeria lead in agricultural development, I believe that after having resuscitated NALDA, my successors will build on its legacies in order for Nigeria to achieve food sufficiency in no distant time.

“I am proud that my administration will be bequeathing lasting legacies to the next administration with NALDA being a clear example. This is in addition to the recent discovery and commencement of drilling of oil in the north; the gains made in the area of securing lives and property in the country; and my commitment to free, fair and credible elections amongst many others.

“With our visionary leadership and passion in agriculture, we were able to secure Nigeria before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the entire world which was thereafter hit by recession. But Nigeria did not feel much of the impact as badly as other countries because there was enough food from our grains reserves to cater for the period.

“The equipment you are seeing here today are part of the ones already procured by NALDA. In addition to this spraying Aircraft, I am directing the Executive Secretary of NALDA to procure additional 5 Aircrafts in order to have each geopolitical zone covered.

“Government has procured various equipment for agricultural mechanization such as Tractors, Combined Harvesters, Pumping machines, Surveillance and Spraying Drones, etc.

“We will keep procuring land preparation equipment until we have enough.”

Meanwhile on human capital development, he said, “In terms of human capital, several professionals in different fields of agriculture have been trained and equipped to offer services in the needed areas.

“Similarly, many Nigerians, mostly youth and women, have been trained and empowered in the fields of mechanized agriculture, poultry farming, fisheries, others.”

However, he (Buhari) charged the Chief Executive Secretary of NALDA and his team to pursue its “mandate vigorously without any discrimination, fear or favour being an Agency under the Presidency.

“Today, I thank the Executive Secretary of NALDA and his team for making these dreams a reality.”

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, Chief Executive Officer, CEO, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, commended the President for maximum support given to NALDA to achieve its mandate and accredited its success for the strong backup by the President, hence the unprecedented impact and achievement of the Authority in two years after it was resuscitated.

Ikonne also disclosed on NALDA’s move into massive crop farming to upscale food production across the country through its integrated farms and more youths to be brought on board.