… as customer walks away with brand new Toyota Corolla

By Fortune Eromosele

In a bid to stem the tide of the prevailing unemployment challenge in the country, a foremost enterprise, the Ally Microfinance Bank, has empowered three students from the Kubwa Government Secondary School with the sum of N150,000 each.

Speaking to Vanguard shortly after the Award and End of the Year Party of Ally Microfinance Bank in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer of Ally Microfinance Bank, Mr. Bayonle Omoyele, said the empowerment was centered on empowering the students on agri-business (snail farming).

He said, “We are here to celebrate the bank’s end-of-the-year party in grand style. As part of our social responsibilities, we empowered three secondary school students of Government Secondary School, Kubwa Abuja.

“They were trained in agri-business centered on snail farming, then the bank decided to empower the best three students. Today, a cheque of N150,000 was presented to the candidates. In total, we have given out 450,000 for those students to set up snail farming at their comfort zones.

“The bank has appointed one of our staff to ensure guidance, follow-ups, and supervision, to ensure the students do business well. In the end, we will be looking at what they would turn the business into in the next twelve months.

“We believe that we sorted three generations because of the follow-up on each of the students. After 6 months of harvest or thereabout, don’t be surprised that they could now have the capacity to employ man-labour; That already is fixing the unemployment problem. This is how we plan on building an economy.”

On the giant strides the Ally Microfinance Bank has made in Nigeria and the lives of its customers, Omoyele stated, “As it relates to impacts, our December Jollification package, for instance, has fed over 5,000 families.

“What I mean is that we have over 5,000 families that have been saving towards the jollification and at the end of the year they get our rice, tomato pastes, chicken, etc. So this is a great impact because it is part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that talk about Zero Hunger, poverty alleviation, and empowerment. We count ourselves as part of achieving the SDGs.

“Research shows that over 42million Nigerians are underbanked, that is, over 42 million Nigerians don’t have access to financial services. As a microfinance bank, we have taken it upon ourselves to ensure that we solve that problem by going to the grassroots to meet them. It will be of interest to you that we’ve disbursed a good number of millions to Nigerians at the grassroots.

“Now, these grassroots have been deemed fit that it’s too risky because most of them do not provide leverage like collateral to provide loans. But we have devised means to penetrate the market by helping them to secure micro facilities. And they get these loans without stress at a single interest.”

He disclosed that the bank would be launching a product called “Bank in a Box,” a service he said will afford its customers to make any bank transactions of their choice in the comfort of their homes and offices.

According to him, “This will enable you to open an account online, do your savings online, transfer online, and request debit cards and POS online without interfacing with anybody. This strategy will ensure that we will be able to capture Nigeria. So anywhere you are in the country, we are your Ally, Omoyele explained.

“On the side of the party, we don’t just want to gather our members for the end-of-the-year party to feed them for the fun of it, but we want to make a significant impact in some person’s lives. We have customers that won a refrigerator, generator, talk less of the grand prize of a Toyota Corolla, 2006 model.

“At the climax of Ally’s end-of-the year party in Abuja, a raffle draw was conducted in which customers got items such as a refrigerator, generator, standing fan, and stereo system, and our grand prize which was won by a lady.”