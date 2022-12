In the spirit of the Christmas season, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has again approved the payment of the 13th month’s salary to all Imo civil servants.

The Governor made the approval at the Imo State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in which he presided.

In addition to the 13th-month salary, Governor Uzodimma also said that the workers would be given rice and other food items to enable them to enjoy the season fully.