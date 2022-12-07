By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

ABUJA—AfyaRekod, a universal patient portal, has organised a 4-day program to train Jigawa officials on the use of technology in providing universal health care.

This interactive workshop’s only purpose was to examine the invaluable contributions AfyaRekod’s distinctive methodology and use of technology may make to achieving Universal Health Care as well as the difficulties in carrying out this integrated methodology across its wide-ranging mandate.

According to a statement given to journalists in Abuja by the Country Head, AlyaRekod, Kilian Mayua is a patient-centred health data platform based on Al and Blockchain technology with a presence in 5 African nations. Its headquarters are in Nairobi, Kenya.

AfyaRekod’s mission is to bridge the gap between health care and treatment for healthcare facilities and institutions to access and assist their patients anywhere, anytime through tools and resources accessible on the platform

Jigawa Ministry of Health has a key focus on achieving Universal Healthcare. The state has put in place favourable measures to ensure all resources that could help achieve this are identified and invested on.

Dr Salisu Babura Ma’azu, Permanent Secretary Jigawa State Ministry of Health said, “We are thrilled to have the learn from the AfyaRekod team and to also be part of the discussion on the contribution of technology to the provision of universal healthcare.

Learning from a team that is already putting this into practice is fantastic, In Nigeria’s Jawaga state, we are aiming and working towards achieving universal health care for all patients.”

“We are excited to host our guests from Jigawa State Ministry of Health officials for a free workshop on digitisation of health care and the contribution of technology towards achieving Universal Healthcare.

This contributes to our overall mission: an Africa where quality healthcare is accessible to all patients.” Umuhany Zuhudi General Manager AfyaRekod.