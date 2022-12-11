By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS part of ways to explore the role of integrated health data in delivering Universal Health Care in Nigeria, a universal patient portal, AfyaRekod, has partnered with National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, to deliver a 4-day intensive training workshop.

In a statement signed by the country director of AfyaRekod, Killian Mayua, and obtained by our correspondent, Monday, in Abuja, stated that the aim of the partnership and interactive workshop hosted by AfyaRekod was to explore the invaluable contribution AfyaRekod’s unique approach and data driven solutions can make to delivering Universal Healthcare.

It also aims at addressing the challenges in executing this integrated approach across its diverse mandate.

Reiterating the importance of integrated health data, the National Health Insurance Authority (Ag. GM), Dr Sikiru Salaudeen, said: “In Abuja, most of the big hospitals now depend on the digital storage of patient health information and digital operations within the hospitals from the moment a patient walks into the hospital. The training we have gotten from AlyaRekod will prove immensely helpful as we move forward in using technology to achieve universal healthcare.”

On his part, the Commercial Advisor AfyaRekod, Rick Ashley, commended the initiative, adding that the program is in tandem with AfyaRekod’s mission in Africa.

“We are excited to host our guests from NHIA and Jiwaga for a free workshop on digitisation of health care. This contributes to our overall mission: an Africa where quality healthcare is accessible to all”, Ashley said.

The statement partly reads: “AfyaRekod is a patient-centered health data platform built on Al and Blockchain technology headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya with a presence in 5 African countries.

“AfyaRekod’s mission is to bridge the gap between health care and treatment for health care facilities and institutions to access and assist their patients anywhere, anytime through tools and resources accessible on the platform.

“NHIA was established in 2022 by the Federal government in Nigeria to promote, regulate and integrate health insurance schemes. It is expected to deliver UHC through mandatory health insurance. NHIA will provide and maintain Digital infrastructure to integrate all data on health schemes in Nigeria.”