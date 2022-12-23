Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogun State Council, Comrade Victor Akinwale Olanrewaju

After about two years of crisis within the folds of journalists in Ogun State, Comrade Victor Akinwale Olanrewaju has emerged the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Ogun State Council after a keenly contested election on Thursday.

Olanrewaju of the Ogun State Ministry of Information Chapel emerged winner after defeating his only opponent, Oluremi Olugbenro of Paramount FM Chapel.

Read also: Video: Buhari won’t attend my swearing-in when I win in 2023 – Sowore

Olanrewaju secured 165 votes to defeat Olugbenro who scored 149 votes.

Announcing the result of the election, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee and the Chairman of NUJ, Oyo State Council, Ademola Babalola remarked that the election which started on a very volatile atmosphere in the morning ended peacefully as decorum and sanity prevailed.

Babalola also declared Bunmi Adigun of the Ogun State Television as the Secretary of the Council after defeating his only challenger, Adenike Olowe by 177 to 129 votes.

Abiodun Lawal of the News Agency of Nigeria was also declared the Vice Chairman of the council having secured 179 votes to defeat his counterpart, Daud Olanrewaju, who scored 128 votes.

Idris Adelakun of the Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation, OGBC, was also elected the Treasurer of the Council with 165 votes, defeating his only opponent, Olumuyiwa Omowunmi of the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA who scored 140 votes.

“The election was keenly contested and we thank God for the contestants generally. In this struggle, there is no winner, no vanquished, at the same time, the winners must not see themselves as taking everything, you must be able to bring on board your major opponents in this election, if at all, all of us are after service delivery.”

The Chairman also announced that two positions were declared unopposed while the last position was uncontested and will be filled by the new leadership through bye election.

“Three positions were unopposed, Oluwatoyin Oyedunmade, who was declared unopposed as the assistance secretary of the Council; the Auditor who was also declared unopposed is Kunle Odunewu, while the position of financial secretary will be filled through bye election within three months.”

The Vice President of the Zone, Comrade Ronke Afebioye Samo, commended the screening committee for delivering the election since the resolution of the National Executive Council to conduct fresh election in the State.

She added that returning peace to Ogun Council of NUJ was part of her agenda as the VP of the zone, adding that the result of the election will usher in a lasting peace in the Council.

She said, “I must commend the Chairman screening committee for their commitment and doggedness. It is my pleasure and gladdens my hearth that this is happening today.

“I remember when I was coming on board, it was part of my electioneering campaign that we are going to return sanity and peace back to Ogun Council, there is no joy when you have six children and one of them is not doing well, a good mother would not be able to sleep well and since then, we started this job and I am happy the committee has delivered and I know this one will be a lasting peace in Ogun Council.”

The election was climaxed with the swearing in of the Chairman by a legal practitioner, while the Chairman sworn in the other elected officers.