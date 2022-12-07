Still basking in the euphoria of the success recorded by his latest single, ‘Energy’, Nigeria’s Afrobeats sensation, Sogo Oluwasaanu better known as Lion, has announced the release of his EP, ‘Sandave’.

Since the release of ‘Energy’, Lion has received critical love but maintained a pretty calm profile. His performance at this year’s Felabration was adjudged one of the best, as he effortlessly mesmerized the crowd with his vocal prowess and stagecraft.

‘Energy’ has been enjoyiong positive reviews from music buffs from home and abroad, and cemented Lion’s position as one of Nigeria’s afrobeats music export.

According to the Ondo State indigine, “I’m working to consolide on the momentum with a body of work before the year runs out. So my EP titiled ‘Sandave’ is set to be released.”

Lion has a calm attitude towards fame and eye for elevated visuals. He’s an artist bound for cultural significance.