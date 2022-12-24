By Benjamin Njoku

As the highly anticipated 8th edition of the All-Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, tagged ‘Teranga Edition’ draws nearer, the Ministry of Tourism in Senegal as well as the African Union Commission, Monday, in Dakar, unveiled the programme of events for the annual celebration of African music stars which will be held in Dakar, from January 12 to 15, 2023.

AFRIMA, which is the pinnacle of recognition for African music globally, is poised to ensure that the annual 4-day festival is broadcast to music lovers and stakeholders in over 84 countries across the globe.

Welcoming the rest of the world to his country, the Senegalese Minister of Tourism, H.E. Alioune Sarr, represented by Souleymane Bakhayoko, reiterated Senegal’s commitment to achieving the joint objectives of the AU and AFRIMA, by utilizing music as a tool to develop Africa’s creative economy.

He further lauded the efforts of the AFRIMA team, noting that the government of Senegal was fully ready to ensure the success of the 8th AFRIMA aka ‘The Teranga Edition.’

As announced at the conference, the delegates are expected to arrive on January 11,2023. The AFRIMA ceremony is scheduled to kick-start fully on Thursday January 12, 2023, with a Host Country Tour, School visit and gift presentation (as part of AFRIMA’s Corporate Social Responsibility), as well as a Welcome Soiree in the evening, in Dakar.

The 4-day event continues on Friday January 13, 2023, with the Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS) at the Grand Theatre, in Dakar. The AMBS is Africa’s largest gathering of creative professionals in the music industry featuring workshops and panel discussions on issues and opportunities within the African music industry.

The 8th AFRIMA will continue with high momentum at the AFRIMA Music Village at the Grand Theatre, which will be a free-to-enter concert featuring live performances from the biggest music stars across the continent.

On the eve of the awards ceremony, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the events will begin with main rehearsals, media engagements and a courtesy visit to the President of Senegal. There will also be a live recording booth at the venue for musicians across all five regions of the continent, and in the diaspora, to explore for collaborative recordings. The day’s activities will climax with a nominees’ exclusive party. The event will climax on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the 15-000 capacity Dakar Arena, in Dakar, with the live awards ceremony broadcast by 104 TV Stations to over 84 countries around the world.