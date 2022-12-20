The African Guarantee Fund Group (AGF), through its subsidiary AGF West Africa, and the Orabank Group have concluded a portfolio guarantee agreement for a total amount of 60 billion FCFA (100 million USD), aimed at increasing the financing capacity of the Orabank Group in favor of SMEs through its subsidiaries in West Africa.

The partnership agreement was signed by Jules NGANKAM, AGF Group Chief Executive and Ferdinand NGON KEMOUM, Chief Executive Officer of Oragroup, in the presence of the entire Top Management from both institutions.

The strengthening of the partnership between the two institutions will allow Orabank Group to play a major role in the development of the economies where it operates, by providing a solution to the thorny issue of access to financing for SMEs.

This partnership is supported by the AfDB’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA), and will therefore increase financing for women entrepreneurs in the region. The guarantee will also cover SMEs eligible for green financing.

“African Guarantee Fund Group is committed to working with its financial partners to promote economic development, increase job creation and reduce poverty in Africa by providing guarantee solutions and capacity building support specifically to support SMEs. The Orabank Group is a leading player in the financing of African economies due to its geographical presence, focus on SMEs and financial strength. Our partnership with the Orabank Group will therefore allow us to play our major role in promoting the financing of African SMEs,” said Jules NGANKAM.

On his part, Ferdinand NGON KEMOUM, Oragroup Managing Director, welcomed this new partnership with the African Guarantee Fund Group, as a strong symbol of the African SMEs’ development. The fund, which is a powerful illustration of the possible synergies between pan-African groups that share a sustainable and responsible development approach.

“This portfolio guarantee will strengthen Orabank’s ability to finance SMEs with innovative solutions adapted to their risk management and development cycle. Moreover, this portfolio guarantee is fully in line with our strategic plan to effectively support SMEs in all aspects of their ecosystem, in line with our pan-African vision to participate in the economic and social development of the private sector in the twelve countries where we have operations.”

This agreement comes on the heels of three previous agreements signed between the two financial institutions since 2015 including a portfolio guarantee and two fundraising guarantees that have enabled the Orabank Group to finance thousands of SMEs in its countries of operation, achieve strong financial performance, and contribute sustainably to the growth of the economies where the Group operates.