The President and Chairman, the Board of Trustees, African Export–Import Bank, Afrixembank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, has said that African businesses are set for a major step-change as the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) opens up new markets across the continent and the globe.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the Africa Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) in Sagamu, Ogun State, yesterday, he said to make their mark in countries around the world, African products must meet international standards and that informed why they are working with a lot of organisations to create a framework for harmonisation of standards across the continent.

“The AQAC in Ogun State will help deliver the highest quality African goods, strengthening their competitiveness and providing confidence to buyers.

“This is an important step, not only in underpinning the ‘Made-in-Africa’ brand but as a driver for greater exports, increased manufacturing and more resilient economies across the continent.”

The African Quality Assurance Center (AQAC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Afreximbank’s Fund for African Export Development (FEDA).

Oramah said that Nigeria had suffered a loss estimated at $700 million over rejected agro-produce, a situation, the AQAC is set up to address.

“Due to poor quality over $700 million worth of agro-produce are rejected from Europe alone.

“About 76 per cent of exports from Africa are rejected annually. We are working with a lot of organisations to create the framework for the harmonisation of standards across the continent.

“We are budgeting about $100 million for the development of this plan of setting up African Quality Assurance Centres across the country.

“We are pleased to commission the first in a series of African Quality Assurance Centres,” Oramah said.

In addition, he also lauded the Ogun state government for its support in making the AQUA a reality.

“There is no country that aspires to become an export success without solid, quality infrastructure.

“There is no country that can expect to participate effectively in the Agricultural Free Trade Agreements without sound quality infrastructure.

“We want to thank the government of Ogun State under the leadership of Gov. Adedapo Abiodun for making it possible that we are located on this large expanse of land,” he said.

The opening of the AQAC in Ogun State will help the state, the country, and West Africa’s economic development by allowing local processors and producers to meet international standards and technical regulations in export markets while also ensuring the safety of products for domestic consumption.

Also speaking at the commissioning, Ogun State governor, Adedapo Abiodun, commended the bank for its commitment to the financial and economic growth of the African continent.

“On behalf of the entire people of Ogun State, we want to appreciate Afrixembank for considering our state worthy of this very laudable initiative.

“We thank the bank for their very deep commitment to the financial and economic emancipation of the continent.

“The bank has been very consistent in their multi-sectorial intervention across the board.

“The choice of Ogun State for the centre is multi-faceted. We are an agrarian state, we are the industrial capital of the country and the location is strategic to the busiest highway in the country.

“This centre aims to make Nigerian agro-produce acceptable by ensuring the right quality products are exported from Nigeria.

“This will stimulate economic growth and you can imagine the multiplier effect,” Abiodun said.

Mr Marc Roussel, Senior Vice President Africa of Bureau Veritas, the technical company that will operate the centre, said quality agro-produce is the foundation for ensuring food security in the continent.

“Bureau Veritas will operate the facility, which will provide testing, certification, and inspection services for food and agri-products for export as well as domestic consumption. The AQAC will benefit from BV’s extensive experience in Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment (“QHSE”) management, which includes product inspection, analysis, auditing, and certification.

He added “We are very proud to be involved in this project and believe it can effectively shape trust between companies, public authorities and consumers.

“The AQAC will help improve the quality of Nigerian agricultural and food products, providing a boost to businesses and ensuring the well-being of local consumers. At the same time, compliance with international standards will facilitate access to export markets and thus increase the economic activity and employment in Nigeria.”